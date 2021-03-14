Two decades ago, Mango Bistro co-owner Marie Laforge couldn’t find any healthy eating options in her new hometown.
Time, trends and innovative owners can make all the difference.
13’S LUCKY FOR MANGO BISTRO
Today, Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero are award-winning restaurateurs, but they weren’t always.
Laforge grew up in France, worked on Alaskan fishing boats, and moved to Santa Barbara, where she lived for a decade until astronomic rent forced her to find someplace else that was pretty but affordable.
Sounds just like Englewood. Where she, in fact, ended up 21 years ago.
Ruggiero left Brazil in 1977, traveling to England, then Kansas, where he completed graduate work at the University of Kansas in environmental biology, entomology, and computer simulations of animal behavior.
“Mostly bugs,” he confessed.
In the year 2000, like Laforge, he moved to Florida. The two came together years later in an enterprise that took both of them by surprise.
“Neither of us was looking to open a restaurant,” said Laforge.
But the minute she noticed a building for sale on the corner of Mango and W. Dearborn, she pictured a European-style outdoor café there, filling a local healthy-eating gap.
An avid photographer and graphic artist, she also envisioned the place as a gallery for local artists — much like the California eateries she’d come to know, artsy avocadian places dishing hippie food.
“Mango Bistro started on March 1, 2008, as a gallery/coffee house/smoothie bar with a few things to eat,” she said. “But it soon became clear that food brought in more people than art.
“Our very first customer arrived an hour before we opened. His girlfriend had the flu, and all she wanted to eat was something we’d once made as a sample. We thought that was a good omen.”
Today, 13 years on, their bistro is a cottage bubbling with joie de vivre, where you can browse Laforge’s self-designed scarves and hand-crafted mugs from Englewood’s Open Studio. The couple also introduced live music, from Latin beats to blues.
“We spent many nights dancing on the Mango Bistro porch while we were ‘working,’” Laforge reminisced.
In other words, this isn’t a job. It’s a passion that’s still growing.
The menu has grown, too, now covering several pages of the most extensive plant-based and gluten-free options in the area, with cold-pressed organic juices made onsite and Ruggiero’s carefully curated wine and beer list.
Over the years, they’ve also organized many fundraisers to support the Englewood Community Care Clinic and others.
So, instead of closing down during the pandemic, they dreamed up win-win ways to stay open.
“We partnered with Sky Academy to donate 3,000 free meals to adults whose kids were on the Sky free lunch program,” said Laforge. “We developed our takeout and delivery services that way, and were able to support our employees while serving the community.
“Thanks to the support of locals, we want to pay it forward. We’re proud to be part of such an amazing, giving community.”
Mango Bistro ($$, O, M), 941-681-3500, 301 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood, is open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BABY TURTLE SWIMS INTO FISHVILLE
Why should it surprise us that Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans is making himself even more at home at Fishermen’s Village?
His grandfather, F. M. “Don” Donelson, developed the place nearly 50 years ago.
Young Chris grew up playing with other mall kids all over the Village property. He first took his current chef/manager, Noah Copenhaver, under his wing there when Noah was an infant in a walker and Chris was 10.
On the eve of the pandemic, Evans opened the 215-seat waterfront The Pier there. It shut down three weeks later, but has since bounced back as the successful sunset-facing destination restaurant it was meant to be.
For the last year, Evans has been working on doubling his restaurant square footage. Evans and Village owner Jon Larmore had planned all along to take much more advantage of that harbor view.
In about a month, under the umbrella of his newly formed Harborside Hospitality Group, Evans will open Turtle Bay Café, a separate, fast-casual, counter-service concept unlike anything else in Fishermen’s Village.
Diners can sit down for a bite in the low-key café next to The Pier or grab bites to go.
Everything there, from handhelds to salads, will be prepped for portability. Customers can fork into the salads’ proteins and greens, all precut into bite-sized chunks.
Like other fast-casual concepts but with many healthier options, the 310-seat, completely open-air café will let customers place orders at the counter and visit a service area for fountain drinks, coffee and tea.
A 50-foot, table-height bar, serving beer, wine and cocktails-in-a-can, will span the west side of the building without blocking the waterfront view.
Copenhaver, chef/manager for both of Evans’ Harborside restaurants, said, “People already love The Pier. Turtle Bay’s a little different, giving people healthy organic, vegan, vegetarian and keto options like power salads and proteins, and classic deli sandwiches — with no waiting or reservations.
“Now we have something for everyone — sushi and entrees at The Pier; fresh salads, sandwiches and dinner plates at Turtle Bay.”
Fishermen’s Village General Manager Patti Allen said, “The new addition of Turtle Bay Café will bring diversity to our culinary lineup.”
And once Turtle Bay is firmly settled, its short-lived across-the-mall sister, SIP, will return as an entirely new concept.
Turtle Bay Café ($$, all O, M), will be open daily, starting in mid-April, 11 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
