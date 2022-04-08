Have you ever seen a black olive tree in our community? Specifically, there is a cultivar of black olive called "Shady Lady," which is being planted in the warmer parts of Charlotte County.
Terminalia buceras, or black olive, is a Florida-Friendly Landscaping-approved tree and may be a good addition to your landscape.
The black olive tree can grow from hardiness zones 10B to 11, so coastal areas in dependably warmer sites are a must. A black seed capsule gives this tree its name, but it should not be confused with the familiar edible olive — nothing edible here.
Growing up to 30 feet tall, this evergreen tree is fairly wind-resistant and is known for its tiered, horizontal growing habit.
This flattened, medium-sized street tree makes it very suitable for producing shade, as a highway median tree and even as a large hedge. The leaves are dark bluish-green and leathery in texture growing on zig-zag patterned stems. Black olives are known to be very tolerant to salt spray and can also be considered drought-tolerant once established.
Terminalia buceras are not fast growers and do best in full-sun to part-shade conditions. They prefer well-drained soils which are not too high in pH. If soils are too alkaline, leaves may show some yellowing.
Several disadvantages of using black olives in the landscape also need to be highlighted. They can on occasion become infested with a small caterpillars that cause temporary partial defoliation. Any leaves lost usually quickly regrow.
Also, the tannin-rich caterpillar droppings, and mite-induced galls, can cause stains on sidewalks and driveways below the tree. The gall-inducing mites are rare this far north, however. You may also notice in mature trees the presence of neat rows of small holes spiraling up the trunk. Not to fear, this is a sign of yellow-bellied sapsuckers at work.
The holes these woodpeckers make are for sap and to attract the insects they feed on. It does not hurt the tree in anyway and quickly seals up.
As mentioned earlier, black olives are frost sensitive and will be slightly damaged at 32 degrees F. At 25 degrees F, black olives are killed.
With this warning in mind, it is recommended that this tree not be planted east of Interstate 75 unless there is a known stable microclimate.
The black olive cultivar called "Shady Lady" black olive is the most commonly planted black olive in our area. This cultivar is more compact and dense than the species and is very ornamental and eye-catching. Weigh the advantages and disadvantages of this tree before you make a commitment.
As always, "Plan Before You Plant" and make the right choice for your landscape. In the right place, the black olive will make a sustainable and gorgeous medium-sized shade tree. For more information on ornamental trees suitable for our area, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/ .
You can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.