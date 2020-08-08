It may be hard to see yourself 10 years from now. What will the world look like in 2030? (Honestly, what will it look like next month?) But as blurry as that vision is, we must make the effort to look ahead and take the necessary steps to shape our future, and our children’s future, for this next decade.
Will there be sufficient funding in Charlotte County for free and reduced-price school lunches? Will there be sufficient funding for school technology? What about special education services and supports? To be fair, the question is actually not whether we will receive sufficient funding, but rather will you do your part to ensure that we receive that funding by completing the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States, as of April 1. The count is mandated by the Constitution every 10 years, and the results help to shape your future in a variety of ways – from determining the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives to informing decisions about how hundreds of billions of dollars are allocated each year to local communities for vital services like schools, health care, roads and bridges, and emergency response. United Way of Charlotte County prioritizes educational success, financial security, and health and well-being, so you know our team completed the Census.
When it comes to our children, the 2020 Census count impacts the federal funds that communities receive each year for programs and services that are critical for schools, students and younger children, such as:
Special education, Head Start, after-school programs, and classroom technology
Food assistance, including free and reduced-price school lunches
Maternal and child health programs
The great news is that so far Charlotte County as a whole has already reached a self-response rate of 61.6%, which surpasses our 2010 rate (60.3%). And when compared to neighboring counties, Charlotte County ranks 20th in the state for self-response, above Lee, (35th), Manatee (36th) and DeSoto (52nd), and not far behind Sarasota (18th out of 67 counties).
And the even better news is that the deadline for self-response is through the end of September, giving Charlotte County – and you – plenty of time to complete the Census.
Your local United Way is passionate about ensuring that our community, especially our children, have all the opportunities needed to have the best start in life. In our commitment to Charlotte County, UWCC partnered with The Patterson Foundation to get the word out. We assisted in the dissemination of Census Primers in combination with food distributions to individuals and families in the West County area (where we currently have the lowest response rate) as well as families with young children, as the most undercounted population is children ages 0-4. The Primers serve to educate residents on the importance of the 2020 Census and how easy it is to participate.
Now it is up to you. If you haven’t completed the Census for your household, now is the time. If you have already done so, talk to your friends, family and neighbors about the importance of the 2020 Census (it will be a nice change of topic after all these months talking about COVID-19, social distancing, and toilet paper shortages).
It is very easy and can make a huge impact for Charlotte County. The 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about you and everyone who was living with you on April 1. To respond to the Census, you can mail back the paper questionnaire sent to your home. You can also respond online using your computer, smartphone or tablet at www.my2020census.gov or by phone (English: 844-330-2020, Spanish: 844-468-2020, TDD: 844-467-2020). If you aren’t counted in 2020 you won’t have another chance until 2030. Charlotte County will miss out not only for this year, but the next 10 years. Now is the time to be counted.
For more information, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County.
