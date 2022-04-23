Despite the popular song from the '60s, one doesn’t have to be the loneliest number. When you choose to Be the One, you join with others in the region to give back to your community and make an exponential impact.
Since 2012, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has engaged the region in a 24-hour giving challenge that has brought in nearly $60 million dollars in unrestricted funds for nonprofit organizations in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties. The Foundation is challenging the community again this year to support over 700 organizations during this exciting online giving event that runs from noon on April 26 through noon on April 27.
A hallmark of the Giving Challenge is its “Be the One” philosophy. By giving a gift of any size, you can Be the One who joins with others to lift up our entire community through philanthropy. Local nonprofits and the causes they support have always been the heart of the challenge, with a distinct focus on creating capacity-building opportunities.
The Giving Challenge supports our mission to break the cycle of poverty. Gifts from donors like you support the work we do to help ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) through free tax preparation services, help with rent, mortgage and utilities as well as our Community Collaborations designed to tackle the root cause of poverty.
And your one gift will go even further through matching from The Patterson Foundation and Florida Power & Light. The Patterson Foundation will contribute a 1:1 match for unique donations from $25 up to $100 per donor, per nonprofit organization. There is no limit to the number of nonprofit organizations you can give to and contribute a match simply at the click of a button. In addition, husbands, wives and children in the same household can each have their gifts matched as long as each gift is made with a unique credit card. Cash and checks are appreciated, but since this is an online event, they are not matched.
In addition to this great matching opportunity from The Patterson Foundation, United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) is fortunate to have a match from Florida Power & Light as they generously partner to support ALICE, the most vulnerable members of our communities. Donations for UWCC will be matched up to $5,000, it becomes 2:1. $50 becomes $150, $100 becomes $300. Isn’t this fantastic?
If you prefer to give in person, UWCC is partnering with other agencies for a Pop-up Giving Station. If you do not have access to a computer or Internet, or otherwise need assistance in making your donation, join us from 12–6 p.m. on April 26 at the Military Heritage Museum. It is a place for all of us to connect, collaborate and come together to support 10 local nonprofits. There will be fun festivities, music, trained K-9 demonstrations, wild animals, vintage Corvettes, Calendar Girls, Conquistadors, food trucks, free admission to the museum and more! Be the one to visit your local Pop-up Giving Station!
Gratitude and appreciation are insignificant words to describe how we feel about the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Patterson Foundation and Florida Power & Light. Thank you to all our inspiring partners for being the one to make an enduring difference in our communities!
How can you participate? We have a big and bold goal to reach 32 in 22 ($32,000, that is!). It takes each and every one of us doing our part to make it happen. When you give locally, your gift creates a ripple effect on the entire community. Join us in the fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Charlotte County. Won’t you be the one to support ALICE? Will you be the one to help us reach our goal?
Be the one to go to www.givingchallenge.org and search for your favorite nonprofits between noon on April 26 and noon on April 27. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling our office at 941-627-3539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.