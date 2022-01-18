Good day to all! Did you know William Goff, one of the first settlers of what became Englewood, has hundreds of descendants, many of whom reside in Charlotte County today? I’m privileged to have one as a grandson.
Born in Dooly County, Georgia, Goff fought for the Confederacy at 16, was wounded, but recovered. After the war, he married his first wife Betsey, moved his family to Tampa in 1870, and became a sea captain.
William owned the schooner Nelly Bly and transported supplies from Tampa to Boca Grande and Key West. On one voyage, he sailed into what is now Lemon Bay and liked what he saw. In 1878 he returned with his wife Betsey, their three children and Betsey’s best friend Rebecca Wilson. Their 60-acre home site was on the bay near the end of today’s Cherokee Street in what is now the Sarasota County portion of Englewood.
Shortly thereafter, he began hauling cargo for a “fish ranch” on Gasparilla Island, so he moved his family there. Sadly, Betsey died on the island, but William then married Rebecca, who bore him eight more children. Life was hard in frontier Florida, particularly on women and children, with husbands and fathers often away making a living.
In 1889, Goff sold his bay front home site for $1,500 and bought 120 acres near today’s Tringali Recreation Center just off South McCall Road, east of Englewood. Soon there was a home, farm, sawmill and turpentine still. He named the place Vineland hoping to attract other settlers. By now, Rebecca apparently had had enough, because she divorced Goff, who then married Ella Gillis of Grove City, 21 years his junior. She also bore him eight children. That totals 19 offspring by William, so not hard to see how that led to hundreds of decedents today.
William built that area’s first school, attended mostly by Goffs, with 19 children of his own and brother Dempse joining him with his family by then, that should be no surprise, and established a post office at Vineland for a short time. He died in 1919 and the burst Florida land boom ended his planned settlement. William Goff is interred at Lemon Bay Cemetery on Indiana Avenue near his first and third wives, Betsey and Ella. Betsey’s remains were moved from Gasparilla Island when railroad construction threatened her grave.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services”, then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available, particularly the “Cookie House” tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. through March 25 at Cedar Point Environmental Park and James Abraham’s lecture series, “Endless Charlotte.”
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. The society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society on-line, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
