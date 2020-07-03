The 1% sales tax has had a tremendous impact on the city of Punta Gorda over the past six years. From public safety projects such as the purchase of a fire engine and police vehicles, street lighting and sidewalks, to projects that improve population health such as the Punta Gorda Pathways and Harborwalk, there are many tangible results of the investment by the community and the visitors to Charlotte County.
This November a continuation of the 1% sales tax will be on the ballot. This is not a new tax, but a continuation of the investment currently being made. The Punta Gorda City Council, with careful consideration of the input of the sales tax committee, has brought forth a slate of projects for this sales tax cycle that also maintain a focus on public health and safety. Over the course of the next couple weeks I will highlight a number of the planned projects.
One of the projects to make the list is an expansion of the public safety building. This project will create additional office space to accommodate the anticipated growth of the police department and includes a much-needed training room.
On the fire side of public safety building, the department will renovate and reconfigure the current living space and expand the administrative space. Fire will utilize the existing training room and add onto the rear of the building behind the training room for an expansion and to accommodate increased staffing.
A designated command center will be created and parking will be expanded. The funding sources identified for the project include the 1% sales tax and impact fees. The proposed expansion will allow both the Punta Gorda Police and the Punta Gorda Fire Departments to better serve the needs of the community.
Another priority project that impacts the health and safety of residents and visitors is American with Disabilities Act (ADA) city wide improvements. This project ensures that all individuals are provided reasonable access to all city facilities, programs, services and activities. Federal Civil Rights Legislation mandates non-discrimination to persons with disabilities.
To remain eligible for federal grant funding, the city is required to have in place an ADA Transition Plan that includes a schedule of implementation. Some projects that are included in the plan include improving access to park facilities and improving access to city facilities.
The final project I’ll discuss this week is an investment in infrastructure for the Historic District in the area east of US 41 and generally bound by Dupont Street to the west, Hargreaves Avenue to the north, Cooper Street to the east and the Seminole Gulf Railroad right of way to the south. The work includes enhanced street lighting, sidewalk connections and drainage that will enhance the safety and security of the residents in the area and facilitate infill development. All designed to make this neighborhood as safe and attractive as others within the city of Punta Gorda.
To learn more about any of the projects highlighted visit bit.ly/2BtCet1.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
