Add James Collum to the more than 3.3 million U.S. citizens looking for unemployment benefits.
And Kate Alne. And Lynn Lowman.
The list of those out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic grows daily.
Collum, a single dad who has custody of his young daughter, is having an especially tough time.
“I made $16 an hour, but I worked for it,” he said of his job as head chef at a local diner. “I started out as a dishwasher and worked my way up.”
He has not filed for unemployment as he searches for other work. But, a mistake he made 13 years ago is making his search difficult.
“I got in trouble in 2007 and had to go to prison for a while,” he said. “I’ve had no problems since I got out, but no one wants to hire me. I’ve applied for a lot of jobs like Circle K and Bob Evans (with no luck).”
Collum said he has been in contact with some of the 15 or so employees he worked with at the diner and most are applying for unemployment — not a simple process in Florida, and one that can net laid-off workers only $275 a week, at most.
The 3.3 million number for unemployed workers is likely very deceiving. Many people, like Collum, are holding off applying while they look for other jobs. And many claims are still winding their way through a system that is snowed under right now.
Kate Alne, 24, has worked in the restaurant business since she was a teen. She was laid off recently at Applebee’s in North Port after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all restaurants closed except for take-out and delivery.
“They told us the managers would handle take-out,” she said. “I tried to apply for unemployment but the website said I had to wait until the month was out since this was my first request.
“I’m hoping to find another job. I’ve applied at grocery stores, other places.”
Alne said she is in better shape than some because she is a saver and had some money left over that will pay her bills through March.
Lynn Lowman also has a little cushion as she looks for work. She was, and still is, a limo driver who made her money taking passengers to and from the Punta Gorda Airport. Business, however, has all but disappeared.
“That place resembles a ghost town most of the day,” she said of the cutback in flights coming in and going out of the airport. “We went from very busy to almost nothing.
“It’s tough because March and April are big months for drivers,” she said. “We make enough money then to get us through the summer.
“I can’t apply for unemployment because we are 1099 contract workers and we don’t file W-2s.
“I had some money saved up and I am lucky to have low rent,” she said. “I just need to go find a delivery job or something.”
Or something ... that is the challenge.
