Did you see that crazy story a week or two ago about the fella killing an iguana and claiming "stand your ground" protection?
I'm not making this up. Even though it didn't happen here — it was in Lake Worth Beach, Florida — I just feel obligated to tell the story for those who missed it.
The 43-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty after he beat and stomped the lizard to death.
Now why, you might ask, was he charged? You can legally kill these invasive iguanas in Florida. So what's the problem?
Well, it seems if you kill an iguana, it must not suffer. In other words, shoot it in the head, cut off its head or hit it on the head with a shovel. But don't stomp it and follow it as it runs away and kick it while it's down. Apparently this fella beat and kicked on it until it died.
In the rule book, that is called animal cruelty.
But, he claims, he was attacked. He said he should be covered under the stand your ground law, which in Florida means you can shoot and kill anyone you think is trying to hurt you (at least that's how the law is enforced).
The guy's attorney said the iguana showed its teeth, got a hold of his client's arm and bit. A video does not show the iguana attacking.
A judge ruled the guy has no basis for stand your ground protection.
While thinking about the poor iguana, and other invasive species like pythons, I began to ponder some questions. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• Are the Sunseeker cranes that hang over U.S. 41 moved at night? A caller thinks so.
• Is popcorn shrimp is back on the buffet at Punta Gorda's Golden Corral?
• Are any retailers still requiring you to wear a mask if you've been vaccinated?
• Did you see SmartAsset's list of 10 best places to retire? Naples, Florida was No. 2. I get that. But Beverly Hills, California was No. 3 (who can afford that?) and three Michigan cities were in the top 10 (shouldn't you retire where it's warm?). This list was obviously based on financial information only.
• A regular reader asked me how come there are three different names for the loop called Murdock Circle that rings around the mall and industrial park in northern Port Charlotte? It goes from Murdock Circle to Veterans Parkway (aka El Jobean Road/S.R. 776) where it changes name to Enterprise Drive, then becomes Paulson Drive a few blocks later at U.S. 41.
• The same reader had another question for me. When are we ever going to get an A&W Root Beer stand? He says Punta Gorda had one on the far south side along U.S. 41, back in the day, about where Gorman's "Dirt Cheap" Used Car Lot is today. Good question, but I wouldn't hold my breath since these fast food restaurants seem to be disappearing throughout the U.S.
• Did you know Americans drink more than 2.5 billion gallons of prepared tea a year. And, that sweet tea is even more popular than coffee, according to Tastewise.
• Do you think chocolate chips in the cheap off-brands of cookies are real chocolate? If so, how can they put so many chips in their cookies compared to the name brands and sell them for less?
John Hackworth is the commentary editor of The Daily Sun and a Pulitzer Prize winner. You can contact him at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
