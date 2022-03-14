Just out of curiosity I have been looking at the model homes pictured in The Daily Sun and in the new developments between my home and work.
No doubt, they are beautiful. We have some great builders in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
I guess it’s inflation, or maybe I just fell off the turnip truck, but the prices are as incredible as the homes. One model was just a few thousand shy of $1 million. Most were more than $300,000 and a lot were half-a-million bucks. But the prices don’t seem to matter. People are buying them at near record rates. And, about half of them are paying cash.
Where do, or did, these people work? That’s what I want to know.
So, while I was thinking about model homes I will never own, I began to think about other things. If you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you know we are raising crocodiles in Florida? The 2021 American crocodile nesting season at Florida Power & Light Company’s Turkey Point Clean Energy Center in Juno Beach saw a record-setting 565 hatchlings. That was the highest number ever caught, processed, tagged and released there, according to a report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
• What should happen to the old Punta Gorda Library property? Bids will soon go out again after Charlotte County commissioners rejected the first round of offers. There probably will be at least one interesting local nonprofit stepping up.
• Are you like me and enjoy a cheap Polar Pop now and then (more now than then)? Well, get ready. Inflation is about to hit Circle K. I have been warned by a trusted employee that Polar Pops will soon go up in price.
• If the Florida Legislature doles out $200 million in awards to school districts that did not defy the governor’s mask mandates, does that mean Charlotte and DeSoto counties are about to get richer?
• Is the Twisted Fork becoming a big player in the concert business?
• I’ve asked this before, but why isn’t there a venue in the area that offers a real dance floor indoors that can be used more than one or two days a week? If I am missing something, tell me.
• Do you enjoy a beer, glass of wine or something stronger once in a while? I don’t drink. Never have and have heard someone say: “Sorry you don’t drink. That means when you wake up in the morning it’s the best you will feel all day.”
• Are you a Jimmy Fallon fan? I can’t stay awake late enough to watch him, but I heard his remark on McDonalds closing all its restaurants in Russia (which is a great thing). Fallon said “We won’t get Russia’s oil and Russia won’t get our grease.”
• Would you open up your home to a family from Ukraine? I’ll bet most all of you would.
• And finally, are there any cooks out there looking for a job? If so, please apply at the Country Hound Cafe in Englewood. It’s one of my wife’s favorite restaurants they are closing early for lack of cooks. Their fish and chips is yummy.
