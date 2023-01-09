I try my best to never wish time to pass quickly. We don’t know how long we have left, so, even in difficult times, I prefer to prevail and just be glad I’m still around.
That said, I have never been so happy to see a year end. I’m talking of course about 2022. I won’t whine about all my problems because I’m sure plenty of you have even worse issues to deal with. Let’s just say that I have only a couple of pleasant memories from the past year.
Grandkids provided most of the highlights of 2022. Aren’t they great?
I got to see my granddaughter from California for the first time in a very long time. And I got to take my youngest grandchild, he’s 3, on his first horse ride.
But the highlight of the year came on Christmas. That’s when I learned I’m going to be a “papa” again.
Yep, you can circle late July/early August for the birth of the next member of the Anceume (Krick/Rhoden/Hackworth) family.
As I began to calculate when the new arrival will be ready for his/her first horseback ride, some other questions came to mind.
So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Do 60% of Punta Gorda residents really own a boat? That’s what City Councilman Mark Kuharski said last week in a meeting during a debate about building codes. He suggested the council consider developers adding boat parking in return for allowing them to build higher. Kuhaski could be right, but when you consider all the land-locked areas of the city, that seems like a high number to me.
• Does anyone know Eric Sweeting?
• Which bothers you the most? Sitting at a green light while the driver in front of you is texting, or sitting at a green light behind a driver who decides they are in the wrong lane?
• Is there anyone who has received their insurance check and completed their Hurricane Ian repairs?
• Have you had COVID more than once?
• Shouldn’t hotels in Florida give a discount to state residents in winter like Disney and others give Floridians?
• Whatever happened to the bar and boat house that were supposed to be built in Charlotte Harbor across from Sunseeker?
• How many days until the Charlotte County Fair?
• What do you do with a gift card to an expensive store that’s not enough to buy anything there? Pay the extra and splurge? Or maybe give it back to the giver next Christmas?
• Did you know Adam Riley, president of LTD Contracting, is the new president of the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association? I’m sure he’ll have his hands full helping locals rebuild after Hurricane Ian. I hear he’s up to the challenge.
• Have you heard any complaints about debris pickup in parts of Englewood and Venice? We have. Seems there is an issue with debris right on the Charlotte/Sarasota county border.
• And, finally, speaking of debris, what happens when people finally get their homes repaired — especially things like sheet rock replacement, fences, etc. — and have debris to pick up? Debris contractors will be long gone. Is it up to the people who do the repairs to get rid of the debris? Is it up to the homeowner? Does it qualify as a Waste Management job?
