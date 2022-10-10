I began looking for an old T-shirt this past weekend.
I didn’t look too hard because I really am not sure where to start. It was a T-shirt I bought in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina years ago. It said “I survived Hugo.”
Hugo, if you don’t know, was a huge Category 5 hurricane that slammed Myrtle Beach on my daughter’s birthday, Sept. 22, 1989. It packed winds of 160 mph and killed more than 60 people.
I was working for The Sun News (ironic?) and evacuated with my two kids to Columbia, South Carolina where we planned to put out our newspaper at The State newspaper site.
Well, Hugo followed us. Columbia looked nothing like Myrtle Beach, but it took a significant hit and lost electricity, signs, poles, anything not sturdy enough to stand up to Hugo.
I was tempted this weekend to buy one of those “I survived Ian” T-shirts. It would give me a collection: Hugo, Charley, Irma and Ian.
While I was pondering buying the collector’s item, I began to question some things. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• What did you miss most this past week: electric, water, internet or gasoline? I think I have to go with electric, and I am sure that would be my answer if it wasn’t for the nice fall-like weather that arrived after Ian.
• How far would you drive for a doughnut if every business in your county was shut down? You, maybe not that far, if at all. Me, all the way to Sarasota.
• If the flood maps had come out a few weeks, or months, sooner would more people have been protected from the costly water damage?
• When FPL raises its prices in a few months to pay for the emergency response, will we complain and forget about the great work the utility did, or accept the cost as thanks for getting electric on in a week or so in most cities?
• Did you appreciate the brave, dedicated newspaper carriers who left their own damaged homes to get The Daily Sun to your driveway (most days at least)?
• When was the last time you saw a Florida governor visit us more than once in a week?
• When was the last time a sitting president visited us?
• Have you ever seen so many electric company trucks in one place as we saw at the mall parking lot this past weekend?
• Did your insurance company tell you they’d have an adjuster out in a couple of days...then a couple more days...then “we’re really busy and it may take a week or two?”
• Is there any other way to help the people who cannot return to their homes than building an “Ian City” like the mobile home oasis at the Punta Gorda Airport after Hurricane Charley?
• What will Ian’s destruction mean to the already too-expensive home prices in Southwest Florida?
• And finally, can we invite the Beach Boys back for a “get well” concert like the one at Charlotte Sports Park a few months after Charley?
