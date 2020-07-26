It was difficult deciding where to take a vacation this year. I even debated if I should take a vacation at all.
The Bahamas was out. No Americans are welcome there. I don’t have a passport anyway so that didn’t really affect me. Canada is out, too. Its border is closed to us virus-vulnerable Americans. Europe doesn’t want us, either, but I couldn’t afford that anyway.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a normal fall trip, but that place is crawling with COVID-19. And a lot of beaches, that could be an alternative, are closed.
So, I decided the mountains was a good plan. No crowds. Cool weather. I’m headed to the area where Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty loves to visit, at the foot of the Smokies.
Of course, all of this is contingent on no more shutdowns because of the virus or no family budget emergencies — like a hurricane.
So while I worry about events that will kill my vacation plans, I began to ponder some questions. If you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Why do the nurses pick on Fawcett Memorial Hospital? Maybe there are problems there, maybe not, but the same company owns Englewood Community Hospital and I don’t remember picketing there. Someone told me it’s because that national union, supposedly the largest nurses union in the U.S., only represents Fawcett.
• For all the folks from Huntington, West Virginia, who live in the area and email or write me, we can celebrate something we all already knew. Huntington has been named by Reader’s Digest as the Nicest City in West Virginia. That makes my hometown a finalist for the Nicest City in America. One of the big reasons for the win was the way the city responded during the pandemic to help feed needy people. That’s my town.
• Are we going to have college football? Unless a decision was made in a planned meeting Friday or later, after my deadline, I believe so. It may be a slimmed down version, but I am pretty confident we will play college football games this fall. The one possible alternative would be a spring alternative, which I wouldn’t mind too much if it means they get to play all 11 or 12 games on their schedule.
• When are those cranes coming down at Sunseeker? I know it’s a difficult and long process but I figured they would have started dismantling them by now. Speaking of Sunseeker, and Allegiant Travel Co., it was nice to see Kingsway golf course mowed and trimmed.
• A letter writer says she will never shop again at any store that is requiring customers to wear a mask. Well, that’s everyone’s, right? I realize some people feel strongly that no one can tell them what to do, even if they have the potential to spread the virus. My question is, where will this lady buy her groceries now? Not Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Publix or Walmart. Who does that leave?
• Speaking of masks, does anyone wear one to church?
• Poor Sheriff Bill Prummell. He participated in the Black Lives Matter march a month or so ago, along with Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis. It was the right thing to do, I think. But now he’s getting criticized for supporting anarchists and vandals who burn down towns — that’s according to another misguided letter writer. Reading letters to the editor is one of my duties, and it can be very enlightening. I wonder why the writer had no criticism for Davis?
• And finally, does anyone believe we’ll ever have a water park in Murdock?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.