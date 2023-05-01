I have an idea.
My wife would say that is a “first,” but don’t make jokes.
If you’re not busy Tuesday evening, why not drive out to the Punta Gorda Airport and help welcome home 86 war veterans from their trip to Washington, D.C.
If you’re not familiar with the Southwest Florida Honor Flight — and missed The Daily Sun story — it all began in 2007. A group had a swell idea to raise money and fly a few dozen veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments dedicated to their service.
Since then, except for a brief recess for COVID, the local group has flown about 2,000 vets to D.C. — all for free.
Last year was the first time the flights have originated in the Punta Gorda Airport on an Allegiant plane.
“It’s a smaller airport and it works out well,” said Carolyn Laskey, who is in charge of the welcome home.
The veterans — four of whom served in World War II — will get back home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Laskey and the committee in charge of the flight are asking everyone to come out and welcome them home.
“The Vietnam vets especially appreciate it since they never really got a welcome home,” she said.
You won’t be alone. There will be an honor guard and bagpipers to add some color to the event.
It would be great to line the airport all the way to the street outside to clap and cheer for our heroes.
And don’t worry about traffic, parking or other airport flights. There are none that late on Tuesday.
While I was thinking about this event, some questions came to mind. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• I’ll ask the same question one of our letter writers will pass along later, and that is, when will the splash pad at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Pool be repaired?
• Did you know, according to a Secure Data Recovery analysis of Google search data in all 50 states, Florida ranks fourth for where people are struggling the most with spam and scams? Scammers are most commonly posing as South Floridians (area code 786), Bahamians (area code 809), and Jamaicans (area code 876) to perpetuate common scams, according to their email.
• When is the last time you went to a movie theater?
• Have people quit buying houses? Judging by the “for sale” signs and “open house” signs I would guess high-interest rates are impacting home sales in the area.
• Have you seen the all-new Dearborn Street in Englewood yet? If not, this Saturday evening would be a good time to check it out because that is when the classic and antique car owners are scheduled to show off their cool machines each month.
• What’s the latest in the Wellen Park vs. North Port divorce? Can they still kiss and make up?
• Do they still have livestock auctions each month in DeSoto County?
• Can someone fill me in on the doughnut shop Lulu’s planned for Punta Gorda? The city has needed a doughnut shop for a long time.
• And finally, did you hear that a judge agreed with a bunch of Hillsboro Beach residents in Broward County that developers of a 10-story-high condo and villa project could not proceed because zoning only allowed three stories? The plan was to sell the oceanfront condos for $4 million to $5 million.
