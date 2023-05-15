There has been a lot of talk recently about artificial intelligence. People are afraid a computerized person might take jobs away from regular folks — which is probably happening already.
Don’t fear. The fascination with AI will not be popular for long — although I believe it is here to stay.
People already don’t like talking or chatting to get problems with businesses worked out. How often have you become frustrated when talking to a computerized person on the phone (or online) who is offering you three options and none of them have a thing to do with your problem?
If — a big if — you’re lucky the machine will finally say, “Let me find someone who can help with that.” That’s when I mutter something like “thank goodness,” or “hallelujah.”
But what really has me convinced AI won’t be popular is a recording I heard on the radio recently.
It was, believe it or not, an AI recording that was supposed to be Paul McCartney singing The Beach Boys’ hit record “God Only Knows.” If you’re a Beach Boys, or McCartney, fan you may recall the Beatle once said that song was the most beautiful he had ever heard.
So, someone got the bright idea to make an AI-produced recording of him singing that song.
I’ve got news for the AI producer/singer. It was bad.
It sounded nothing like McCartney and the music was way off.
If this was what AI is all about, you can have it.
After I turned off the song (right in the middle) I began to think about some things. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you know iguana bites can be bad for you — and not just the bite itself? According to a Sun Sentinel story, not only can touching an iguana give you salmonella, but if it bites you, you can get a bacterial infection called mycobacterium marinum.
This was discovered after a 3-year-old girl, eating a cake on the beach, was bitten when an iguana snatched it out of her hand. She was treated but developed a cyst later and doctors diagnosed her with the infection.
So, don’t eat cake around iguanas.
• Darius Rucker asks when was the last time you did something for the first time?
• Is it possible for something to be as good as it gets?
• How many of you, as you have gotten older, have lost the ability to whistle?
• What’s the first thing you would do if you were king of the world?
• Can you believe New York sports writers are questioning if the Tampa Bay Rays are cheating?
• You’ve heard of the quarter-pounder at McDonalds, how about the quarter-pound cookie? If you love cookies, like me, then you might understand how this Sun Sentinel nugget (again) caught my eye. A young baker in West Palm Beach, Caroline McGinley, known as La Gringuita, is making a living baking big, plump cookies and selling them to outlets around the city. You can check it out at Gringuita-Cookies.com.
• Should I have waited a couple more weeks to plant summer flowers? I thought our summer rain patterns were about to begin, but I may have been wrong.
• Where would you rather have an apartment, at the new Promenades expansion in Parkside or at the complex planned for the old Macy’s site at the Town Center mall?
• And finally, how far would you drive to visit a Trader Joe’s? Sarasota or Fort Myers?
