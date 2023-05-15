John Hackworth

John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize award-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier.

There has been a lot of talk recently about artificial intelligence. People are afraid a computerized person might take jobs away from regular folks — which is probably happening already.

Don’t fear. The fascination with AI will not be popular for long — although I believe it is here to stay.


   
