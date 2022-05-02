Have you ever had a song pop into your head, even though it’s not a favorite and you have not heard it for months or years?
That happened to me recently. I’ve already forgotten what the song was but I couldn’t stop humming it all morning as I got ready for work. And then, even more amazing, as soon as I started the car and turned on my Sirius XM radio, the song was the first one to come on. I couldn’t believe it. I hadn’t heard the song forever.
I wonder what that means?
Maybe I’m gifted with predicting the future? If that’s so, I better start thinking about Lotto numbers.
So, while I was considering which numbers to play, I began pondering other questions. If you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Would you be surprised to know Florida is ranked No. 49 in the United States for spending on education? And, consequently, it ranks as having the worst math scores for students in the nation. This is all according to the tutoring company Learner. But, to be fair, it was before the Legislature dedicated a record amount of money to education this year.
• Harmony Inc. is forming a women’s a capella chorus and will start the recruiting process with an open house at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Women’s Club of Port Charlotte, 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. If you like to sing, check it out.
• Did you know an Englewood native, Lt. Cmdr. Kate Tanner is serving as a staff judge advocate on the west coast ballistic missile and guided missile submarine base? That’s a heady assignment for anyone, especially nowadays with people talking about a nuclear war.
• I wonder why it’s taking so long to see some movement on the waterfront restaurant that is supposed to be built in Charlotte Harbor at the intersection of Melbourne Street and Tamiami Trail? You know the place, the big empty lot where we all go to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.
• Have the two big fires we’ve had in the past week or so given you reason to take extra precautions around your property line? Maybe if you live in town it’s not a problem. But folks in Rotonda, Gulf Cove, South Gulf Cove, parts of Englewood and South Punta Gorda might feel different.
• What’s your favorite kind of music? Pop, rock, Christian, country, R&B maybe hip-hop? I don’t have much hop left in my hip so I have to vote for Carolina beach music.
• Did you know our state Rep. Michael Grant was able to pull some strings and get Port Charlotte’s Dr. David Klein authorized to treat kids who needed eye care through Medicaid? Previously, if a child’s family wanted to see an ophthalmologist for a routine exam, they had their choice of Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers or All-Childrens in St. Pete, with a six-month wait. Thanks Mike, and thanks David for wanting to care for these kids.
• Are you registered to vote? Primary elections will be here before you know it.
• I wonder what former Charlotte County sheriff Richard Worch is up to nowadays?
• Did you hear George and Liz Bingley hosted a potluck recently at their Punta Gorda Isles home to honor Ray Danley, the former director of the area’s barbershop chorus. Current director Duane Fenn and James “Curly” Wilson helped plan the afternoon’s activities. I bet there were some good tunes coming from the lanai.
• Do you know Caitlyn Lowery of Punta Gorda? If so, congratulate her for being initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Florida Southern College.
