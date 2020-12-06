I had a nice three-day trip (actually longer if you count driving) to the Smokey Mountains last month, and I learned some new things on the journey.
For example, when your wife suggests opening the window to get some cool night air (it was 32 degrees), don't listen. If you do, then you might wake up, like I did, at 3 a.m. shivering, coughing and dealing with a runny nose and sore throat. But, if you do take her suggestion, ask her to sleep on the side of the bed next to the window.
And, be sure you have a map or are really positive where your cabin is. If it's in the middle of nowhere — and I stress nowhere — and you get no signal on your phone, that advice is doubly important. If you get lost at night and your wife swears you've passed that cemetery every day on your way to town, and you don't remember it, be skeptical.
But cool weather and mountain scenes were nice for a change. While I was soaking in the hot tub, I came up with some questions. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• Did you hear they plan to build a 5G network on the moon! For Pete's sake why? Will the signal reach Charlotte County? And who's going to build it?
• When will they ever finish the county project on Kings Highway?
• How many septic tanks remain in Florida and how much would it cost to convert them to sewers? Let me answer that. There are about 2.7 million septic tanks in the state and it would cost billions (not millions) to convert them. The cost in Miami alone would be $3.3 billion, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
• Why do they make a 5-hour energy drink? Why not six hours or four hours?
• Have you ever seen anyone park in those special spaces marked off at Walmart for law enforcement officers?
• Will Sarasota's Joe Gruters chair Florida's Republican party again next year? Gruters is up for the challenge but at least one GOP member, Lee County State Committeeman Matt Caldwell, questioned if Gruters can do that and serve in the Senate and develop a warmer relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis. My money is on Joe.
• Have you seen the cool decorations at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda? It's all thanks to Dr. David and Stephanie Klein, who spent hours hauling Christmas stuff from their home to the museum and putting it in place.
• How about those lights at Fishermen's Village? You could make it a night stopping at the museum and then making your way to Fishville for the big light display there. Take the kids. They'll love it. You can even stop on the way there and check out the Punta Gorda Christmas tree in downtown.
• For the folks who go to church, do you wear a mask?
• Do you recall who was the major force behind Charlotte County putting Christmas lights on the tree by county building? How about Charlie Telfair?
• Isn't it nice to have a new hotel in North Port?
• Can we do anything to speed up the widening of a very dangerous River Road?
• And, finally, I wonder if Santa's elves will be sanitizing all those toys?
