Are we happy?
Not so much, according to a recent survey by WalletHub. Florida ranked 34th in the nation for overall happiness. Our worst indicator had us coming in 49th (ahead of only Texas) for how we felt about our community and environment.
The personal finance website used 31 indicators of happiness ranging from depression rate to income growth and unemployment rate to gauge happiness.
The happiest state was Utah, following in order by Minnesota and Hawaii at numbers 2 and 3.
According to the survey, almost half the people in the U.S. have some kind of depression or anxiety as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out. It's tough to stay happy when you're worried about getting sick and/or seeing friends or people you know in the hospital or, even worse, dying from this virus. And that's not to mention all the controversy over masks and vaccines that have people at each others' throats.
I hate to say it but my home state of West Virginia came in last at 50th. I guess that's why the state's population continues to decline. But I still love it. There are few, if any, states more beautiful with friendlier people.
While I was thinking about where I live now and where I have lived, I had a few questions come to mind. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• Is the start of fall really when Pumpkin Fresh Frozen Custard returns to the Culver’s menu. An email I received says all the pumpkin-flavored items will be available from Sept. 27 to Nov. 25, or while supplies last. I assume that includes our Culver's in Port Charlotte and North Port.
• Have you been to the reinvented Winn-Dixie on McCall Road in Englewood? The store has been redecorated and overhauled to look bigger and it has some neat additions.
• Do you ever have the itch to go horseback riding? If so, you may want to check out Branded Heart Stables in Englewood. Lots of horse lovers hanging out there and they offer trail rides on weekends.
• Have you ever heard of Brigadier General James Lee Dozier? He was born in Arcadia and on Dec. 17, 1981 he was kidnapped in Verona, Italy by Red Brigade terrorists. Dozier was held captive for 42 days before being rescued by a special operations team. His story is told in a new book, with a long title, "Finding My Pole Star: Memoir of an American Hero's Life of Faithful Military Service."
• Who has the best ice cream in the area? Maybe I should be asking Pastor Garry Clark?
• How many cars has Jerry Wilson sold in his career?
• Speaking of cars, do you miss those TV commercials about the "Huuuuuuge" deals? Or not.
• How can gasoline prices jump 25 cents overnight? Blame it on Hurricane Nicholas, I guess.
• Have you tried those pull-apart, glazed doughnuts at McDonalds? They are pretty yummy.
• Did you know, according to Alcohol.org, 30% of Floridians who drink say they are willing to give up four years of life if it means they can continue drinking? The health hazards of too much alcohol was the subject of the survey. I wouldn't give up one minute of life for a drink — but, of course, I don't drink, so that is easy for me to say.
• And, did you know, according to Smart Asset's seventh annual study on the best places to retire, Punta Gorda was 10th best in Florida? Naples was No. 1 in the state.
• Finally, where's Gabby?
