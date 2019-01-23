I must be the only one who thinks it is cold.
My wife says the past weekend’s weather was “refreshing.” Another family member went for a walk in a T-shirt and shorts.
Maybe I’ve been in Florida too long. Or could it be the blood thinners my doc has me on?
While I ponder the answers, here are a few other questions I have, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• How crazy was the idea from a recent letter writer suggesting Punta Gorda annex Charlotte Harbor, thus Sunseeker Resort? Would that be possible? Where would that leave the county?
• Could worse possibly come to worst, and Harpoon Harry’s shuts down? Surely not. But, if that ever happened, where will anyone go to dance in Charlotte County? We hear a lot about making the area more friendly for young folks but...
• What’s new this year at the Charlotte County Fair? It starts Feb. 1, you know. I will check that out and let you know next week.
• Speaking of the fair and the fairgrounds, did you go to the flea market this past weekend? That could be the last one, I hear. It is getting too big. They had to hire Charlotte County deputies to do traffic control for an event that is free. Can’t make much money that way. The sheriff’s office is paid something like $40 an hour for each of those fellas.
• And, while on the subject of fairs, are you planning to go to the Florida State Fair in Tampa in February? Did you know that guy who shot himself out of a cannon on “America’s Got Talent” will perform there? You remember, the guy with the crazy hair that stands straight up?
• Is it true Publix outbid Winn-Dixie for the rights to Fig Newton?
• How far would you walk if you walked around the outside of the Town Center mall?
• Did you know Fellowship Church pastor Garry Clark had surgery recently? They say he is in some pain still but the worst thing could be the liquid diet. Expect a slim, trim pastor when he returns.
• Is seeing a beautiful sunrise the best thing about having to take someone to work at 6:30 a.m.?
• Can you believe how quickly things are moving at the Sunseeker Resort site? Since the last permit was granted the bulldozers and other equipment have taken over and the land is nearly flattened now.
• Should congressmen be accepting their paychecks during the shutdown? I know Rep. Vern Buchanan is not. He is donating it to charity. Good for you, Vern.
• How close are the Springs apartments on Peachland and Veterans boulevards to filling up?
• So, who has the best fish and chips? Celtic Ray? Porky’s Roadhouse? The Ice House? Culver’s? Sonny’s Barbecue? Shark’s Fish House in North Port? PC’s Fish House in Port Charlotte? Magnolia Street Seafood and Grill in Arcadia? Who am I missing?
• And finally, how can I possibly beat my February birthday bash last year with Greg Miller and Motown Magic performing and a guest appearance by Tina Turner (Casey Nemec)? It was the best.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
