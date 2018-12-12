Sometimes, when I’m channel hopping — which drives my wife crazy — I will stop and watch a little bit of “American Pickers.” Have you seen it?
It’s a TV show about two guys who drive all over the country, mostly in the South it seems, to find people who collect old stuff. They look for items they want — maybe an old sign, toys or even cars or motorcycles — and make an offer. Part of the show’s charm is the give and take between the two guys and the owner of the merchandise.
Well, the folks who produce the show called me recently and said they are coming to Florida around my birthday — in February. They are looking for interesting folks with a lot of old stuff. They want to meet up with private collectors who may be inclined to sit and bargain for a while.
If you have a bunch of good old stuff hidden in a barn, or your garage, you may want to call the producers of the show at 1-855-653-7878 or email them at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
Come to think of it, I have a bunch of old comic books and a saddle that is 50- years-old. Wonder if they’re interested in 50-year-old Marshall University game programs?
While I was thinking about all the old stuff I have, my mind wandered to some questions I have. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you know auto expert, Charlotte County Fair Board member and Elvis fan Jerry Wilson recently had to have major heart surgery? Jerry tells me he is weak but recovering and will be home for Christmas.
• Now that I mentioned the fair, the Charlotte County Fairgrounds put on a flea market this past weekend that was pretty darn cool. I wonder if that will become a regular event?
• Have you seen any spectacular Christmas light displays? We’re looking to publish a list so everyone can enjoy the sight. Send an email to me or Sherri Dennis, sdennis@sun-herald.com.
• Why hasn’t anyone ever asked me to be the grand marshal in a parade? I feel slighted. My only chance to be in a parade came about 12 years ago when my boss asked me if I wanted to put on the Charley the Gator costume and walk in the Chamber of Commerce parade. Well, no. It was like 80 degrees. That costume is hot.
• Speaking of Charley, what ever happened to that costume? The kids loved it.
• Just how overworked are Charlotte County’s public defenders? Or, for that matter, all public defenders everywhere and prosecutors. I understand the public defenders can show up for a court date with 40 to 50 clients waiting for a word with them. How scary is that?
• Did you know Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell gave the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) a bunch of cellphones so victims can call 911 in emergencies? The phones do not have cellular service but can still be utilized to make a call that could save a life.
• Is it just me or is it becoming more difficult to buy comfortable undergarments for men? Everything is made for athletes it seems. All the stuff is “breathable” and it “stretches” etc. etc. All that means is it is tight and uncomfortable.
• Who is picking up the slack for the lack of a Toys for Tots program in Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda this year?
• And, finally, if a guy in his early 50s opens the door for you and says “come on in young fella,” does that mean you really look old?
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
