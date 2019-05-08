When I saw the big galoot walking down the hospital hallway, the baby in his arms looked so small.
And, when I saw our new grandson up close for the first time, he looked so normal. Nothing, except his 6-pound, 10-ounce size, would indicate he had been birthed just minutes earlier.
To see Carden Thomas Anceume so healthy made our collective hearts swell with relief. It was the first child for Brandon and Amber.
Since then, we’ve spent lots of time with Carden — an opportunity that was delayed when our other grandchildren, Jefferson, Lincoln and Olivia, were born so far away in Virginia and California. He sleeps a lot, which is great. He smiles sometimes. And, he loves to eat.
The birth of a baby is so special. When we were leaving the hospital last week there was an older gentleman being wheeled out at the same time. It made me think about the whole process of life. Someone gets old and is replaced by a new being.
Thinking about how beautiful and innocent babies are just made me that much more agitated when I read a story last week in the Sun about a mother and father who apparently did not take their responsibilities so seriously.
So far, the charges against this Punta Gorda couple are only that. No trial yet. Innocent until proven guilty, right?
But, according to police reports, the couple had four children. And, when authorities entered their home, one of them weighed only 7.25 pounds. She was 14 months old and weighed only a pound more than our newborn grandson. Unbelievable.
That young child did not survive.
The parents have been charged with neglecting a child with great bodily harm and two counts of neglecting a child without great bodily harm. The three other children, ages 5, 4 and 3, were taken in by the Department of Children and Families.
The parents had not taken them to a doctor. They were not potty trained. There were indications of physical abuse. One of them was unable to speak. All were underweight and filthy.
How? Why?
I don’t know the answer to how this could happen. I think of that sweet baby that I held at the hospital last week and I get angry thinking about children who are neglected.
How could a mother and father not make the health and well-being of their child a priority?
There are so many instances of this neglect and abuse our reporters have had to write about over the years. I remember a mother stabbing her little girl to death in a Punta Gorda motel room. I remember a father suffocating his son by sitting on him and not getting up when the boy pleaded that he could not breathe. I remember a North Port couple burying their abused baby in the woods and fleeing to South Carolina.
Please people. If you suspect a child is not being cared for. If you think there is a possibility of abuse. Call someone. Don’t be afraid. Don’t say, “It’s not my problem.”
Babies and young children can’t navigate the complex world we live in today. They need parents to guide them and love them. When, for some reason, that is not happening, we must step in.
We love you, Carden.
