Readers sent me even more stories this week of their special songs and the memories they spark.
One of the letters I found especially emotional for me came from Charlie McCollum, who resides in South Port Square in Port Charlotte.
Here's what Charlie had to tell me:
My wife of 51 years, Kathy, and I loved to dance to Dean Martin's "Everybody Loves Somebody." It was our favorite song.
Donoto's restaurant plays Italian music in the background for their diners and once while we were there, "Everybody Loves Somebody" came on. I asked my wife to dance.
She said "no one else is dancing." But, I insisted. When the song finished she kissed me and thanked me.
There was a party last year at South Port Square, where we now live. My balance is not so good anymore and neither is my walking. Regular dancing was pretty much out for us.
But when they played "Everybody Loves Somebody," we danced. I used my walker and she got as close as she could get.
We held hands on the walker's grip and danced. And, when the song ended, we kissed.
Charlie said it was their last dance. Kathy passed away in January.
• My husband, Albert, graduated from high school in 1949 decided to start dating me, Lillian Mott. It was near the end of 1950, and I was a senior in high school where we grew up on Long Island, New York.
During high school, Al was famous for dancing the jitterbug. At lunch time, they would clear the floor in the gym when he would pick a partner to dance and so many would watch them perform the jitterbug. He dated many girls in those years as he was very popular in school.
I was more quiet, but I did date boys and most were ones I met at the beach, although a few boys in school were interested in dating me.
However, in my senior year, when Al was already out of school, he asked me out for a date and I was shocked. I had no idea he would be interested in me when he was so popular. Well, it turned out to be true love. We married Dec. 7, 1952 at my church. Al was in the Army during the Korean War and the only time we were ever separated was when he was in Korea.
Al and I were married for 65 years before his passing in 2018. Even in our golden years before Al passed, he would take my hand to dance a few steps when music came on the TV. Our favorite songs included "My Love is Here to Stay" and "Love me Tender."
I have so many wonderful memories of places we visited in the U.S. and countries we traveled to for our vacations. My advice to all would be when you marry, marry for true love and it will last as God says "Till death do we part!"
— Lillian Iannarone, Englewood
• Fifty years ago, I was helping an elderly woman in her home, weekly, with light housekeeping chores. She was a lovely lady who would wait for me to finish my chores and set a beautiful table, her best China, homemade cookies and tea for us. She would then wind up her old Victrola, replace her husband’s picture in uniform on top and play, "For the Good Times," while we had tea.
We did this weekly for over a year! I always think of her when I hear that beautiful song, "For the Good Times."
— Diane Petterson, Port Charlotte
• In the Spring of 1962, I met a cute guy from Southport High School, in Indiana. Greenwood High School girls liked guys from SHS. We dated until summer when he left to spend six weeks at Culver Naval School. About that time, Brian Hyland came out with a song, "Sealed With a Kiss." We wrote letters to each other. Each one had SWAK on the envelope. Fast forward, after 53 years of marriage, we still smile when that song plays!
— Linda And Mike Boeldt, North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.