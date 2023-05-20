Angie Matthiessen

The Wall Street Journal recently published an article with tips on how to get past living paycheck to paycheck. This potentially valuable information was hidden behind a $52 annual paywall.

This might, in fact, be the definition of irony.


   

For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

