I wrote my column last week on a series of mishaps and bad luck I had in a four-day period. That luck didn't change much after the column, but that's another story for another day.
The best thing that came out of my whining about my problems was the reaction from some of The Daily Sun readers. It was heartwarming to say the least. After complaining about my washing machine, my A/C and my internet not working and the water pump on my car going bad, I received a few emails and even one call about my bad luck.
One sweet lady offered me $50 to help fix my water pump. I declined, of course. That wouldn't be proper even if I needed it that badly, but it was really nice of her. Another reader said they had a used washer and dryer they would give me.
How can I thank people like that enough? We have the nicest people in the world living here in our little paradise.
But, just for the record, my washer is working; the A/C is working again; the internet finally got fixed (our new air fryer melted the wire to the modem); and my car is in the garage getting fixed (thanks to our income tax return). So, things are better and I feel great that people really care about me.
While I was thinking about the great people who read our newspaper, I came up with some questions about life and stuff. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• Does it really annoy you when you're sitting at a red light and it turns green but the car in front of you doesn't move? Then you notice the driver is texting. Should you a) toot your horn politely; b) sit still and just think about what a nice day it is; c) roll down your window and scream?
• Did you read where the congressman from Sarasota who represents us in the U.S. House of Representatives, Greg Steube, was one of only 12 in the House who voted against giving medals to the law officers who protected the Capitol in the Jan. 6 attack?
• Have you had your COVID-19 vaccine yet? I've been called twice to take it but I have to wait 90 days after I recovered from the virus. Hope they have some left. I guess everyone will be eligible for shots by then.
• Have you ever read a public notice in this newspaper and been glad you were alerted to something going on you knew nothing about? If so, you should call Rep. Michael Grant or Sen. Ben Albritton (we list their contacts regularly on our Op-Ed page) and tell them to not vote for a bill to take those notices out of newspapers. If that happens, a lot of smaller papers (not us) might have to shut down and that will cost jobs. I always thought lawmakers were in favor of creating jobs.
• Is retirement all it's cracked up to be? By all rights I should have retired 5 or 10 years ago, but I enjoy working. My wife tells me we would probably knock each other out if we were home together all day, seven days a week. I saw a piece by Patti and Milledge Hart, called "The Resolutionist: Welcome to the Anti-Retirement Movement." It suggested that with people living longer and having better health than our parents typically had, retirement is more challenging and yet it could be more fun. Depends on if you plan ahead enough and have the means to do things you want to do.
• Do you like this Daylight Savings Time? I do. I get home a little before dark and can walk, bike and even swim now that the pool at our complex is staying open later. I have vowed to lose 6-9 pounds. Well, actually, my cardiologist made that vow for me.
• Do old songs bring back old memories? It seems I remember something, or someone, from about every song I hear on the '50s and '60s radio channels. Maybe that would be a good column?
John Hackworth the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
