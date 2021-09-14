People for Trees grew from a grass-roots effort to a 501 c(3) nonprofit group that began in 1997 when local citizens became increasingly concerned about the loss of our native trees due to development.
“Our mission is to create awareness about the important of our native tree canopy. Our goal is to get people to keep existing native trees and to plant native trees,” explains Alice White, founder and chair of the group. As is now, North Port was growing quickly with all mature trees being removed to make space for new homes and buildings. While young new trees may be planted, the benefits from the mature trees have been lost forever. The group works to encourage practices that will provide sustainable, long-lasting benefits for our communities.
People for Trees fields inquiries regarding trees from all over and donates native trees for plantings in public areas. A few years ago, the group was contacted by a Boy Scout Camp in Davie, Florida, for a reforesting project and donated more than 80 3-gallon slash pines.
The organization has done and continues to do countless beautification projects and educational activities in North Port and surrounding areas.
The group has installed Florida-friendly landscape and tree projects in North Port including at the post office, the North Port Library, the Performing Arts Center, at the City Center Green, the Boys and Girls Club, at every school, and installed a Community Tree Walk in 2003 along Tamiami Trail of native trees and Florida-friendly plants and shrubs. Over the years the group has planted hundreds of trees at our schools and parks and between 2008-2009 planted more than 300 street trees along North Salford Boulevard in North Port.
In Charlotte County, plants and shrubs were donated for planters at Port Charlotte High School, for a butterfly garden at Kingsway Elementary School, and numerous trees planted at Vineland Elementary School. And the next time you’re leaving Punta Gorda via U.S. 17, be sure to check out the Bald Cypress trees at the Cypress Professional Building planted by the group years ago.
They host an annual Tree Festival in the spring, the annual Tour de North Port bicycle ride in October, hikes along the Myakkahatchee Creek, and kayak excursions in our local waterways including the Deer Prairie Creek.
Florida-friendly yard workshops and tree programs are held periodically and children can enjoy outings offered through the group’s unique Eco-Kids Club.
People for Trees even maintains a “backyard” native tree nursery so that 3-gallon native trees are always readily available for purchase.
The organization is fully run by volunteers with no paid staff. The group is always looking for members and volunteers to help maintain their many projects while learning about Florida’s diverse and unique yet challenging environment. To become a member of the organization or to volunteer, visit the website at www.peoplefortrees.com. For more information, email Alice White at treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.