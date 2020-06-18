Due to current discussions in our country, many people, including community members and leaders, have asked questions regarding training, equipment, and Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD) policy. As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency I would like to address some of these questions and concerns to our entire community.
I’ll start with training. The PGPD provides our officers with approximately seven times the amount of in-service academy training required by the state. This training includes all high-liability training (such as weapons re-certification, vehicle operations and defensive tactics) as well as specifically selected training courses. For example: In early May during in-service academy training, officers were provided with a course on fair and impartial policing designed to teach officers to manage implicit bias and use procedural justice techniques, and a course on new community policing designed to reinforce the importance of police-community partnerships. In addition to in-service academy training, officers regularly receive virtual training as well as specialized training.
Cameras have been another hot topic in policing. The PGPD has had in-car video cameras for over a decade now. We have been working diligently for more than a year on purchasing body cameras in the department. After navigating a federal assistance grant for funding and the procurement process, we are expecting our cameras and equipment to arrive in a matter of days and have already begun the implementation process.
Police tactics such as chokeholds or strangleholds are also making the news. The PGPD removed the Vascular Lateral Neck Restraint from our policy as an allowable force option in 2018. Prior to 2018, our policy had allowed this maneuver as a less-lethal force option, however, it had been determined that it had not been used by officers and new research suggested that there was a higher probability of injury than had previously been known. Our policy states that officers are prohibited from using this tactic unless the use of deadly force is necessary. Any other kind of “chokehold” or “stranglehold” would also be considered deadly force.
One of the most important skills our police officers put into practice are de-escalation practices. Punta Gorda Police Department policy states that officers shall use de-escalation techniques and tactics to reduce any threat or gain compliance to lawful commands without the use of force or with the lowest level of force possible, whenever possible. Additionally, Punta Gorda Police Department training and policy require officers to provide a verbal warning before discharging any weapon, including subject control spray (pepper spray), Taser or firearm, when possible.
The use of force continuum is clearly delineated in Punta Gorda Police Department policy. Since 2008 the Florida Department of Law Enforcement use of force guidelines have been in place. Our policy states that officers shall avoid the use of force unless it is not possible to do so. Our policy also states that officers shall only use force that is reasonable, necessary and proportional to respond to the threat or resistance in order to effectively and safely resolve an incident and will immediately reduce the level of force as the threat or resistance diminishes. PGPD officers also have a duty to intervene. Punta Gorda Police Department policy states that officers shall intervene to prevent the abusive conduct or the use of excessive force by another officer.
Shooting at moving vehicles is also a policy that is being given great scrutiny nationally. While PGPD policy does not prohibit shooting at a moving vehicle, this type of tactic is considered deadly force and is only to be used when absolutely necessary to protect human life. In recent history, individuals have used vehicles as weapons, such as in the 2017 New York City terrorist attack where an individual drove a vehicle into a crowd of people killing eight. For this reason, we do not feel is would be prudent to prohibit this action, but rather limit its use to absolute necessity. In addition, our policy states that supervisory approval shall be requested prior to utilizing this type of force, if possible.
Finally, PGPD policy states that any officer who uses force, observes another officer use force, or who must threaten force (such as displaying a weapon) in order to gain compliance and respond to resistance shall immediately notify their supervisor and will accurately and completely report the use of force by the end of their shift. For more than a decade the several levels of staff have reviewed and evaluated these reports to ensure that the use of force was justified, that policy and training standards were followed, and to determine any potential patterns such as the repeated use of force by a specific officer. In addition, the department conducts an annual evaluation and analysis of all use of force incidents. If you have any questions about the policies and procedures of the PGPD, don’t hesitate to give us a call.
Pam Davis is the Punta Gorda Police Chief.
