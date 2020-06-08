Last week was a very interesting one indeed at the Punta Gorda Chamber. It proved, now more than ever, the value of a chamber membership. But it also highlighted the need for me to reiterate that a chamber is an independent membership advocacy organization, which is not government-run or here to represent all businesses in the area.
A membership (which costs as little as $20 a month) allows us to promote your business to a very large database, recommend your services and advertise your promotions, reopening and services to visitors, residents and other businesses.
The advocacy work we undertake to keep you all informed and represented is just as important and helps you stay focused, making the very best that your business can be. Being part of the chamber family will bring you additional business. As our motto says: “Membership doesn’t cost, it pays.”
As we reopen and gear up for the return to better days, there is no better time than now to become part of the chamber. Call Hazel at 941-639-3720 and she’ll be happy to assist. We offer annual memberships and payment plans.
Last week we lost one of our dearest friends and supporters in Brian Presley. “Uncle Brian,” as he was affectionately called, had been a member since our inception in 2004. He was passionate about everything he brought to the table. He had a world of knowledge and was a real community gentleman. His chamber passion was the Wine & Jazz Festival, which for many years, he sponsored and supported, by creating the Friday night VIP party. At this year’s festival in February, I had the honor of presenting him with an award for his service to the development of the event, recognizing his incredible efforts. Artist and headliner, Mindi Abair, did the honors of handing him his award. At her online concert last week, she honored Brian and raised a glass to his memory. Our heartfelt condolences go to his devoted wife Mary and her entire family, who must be devastated with his loss.
Our Citywide Garage Sale will return Saturday (8 a.m. to noon) at Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Vendors will have a 6-foot gap between each, and we are asking all attendees to wear masks please. To register, please call us on 941-639-3720. It’s $15 for two spaces, one for your vehicle and one for your tables. Pre-register before 2 p.m. Friday. Now is your time to sell your stocked-up wares from all your spring cleaning, while finding bargains galore.
On June 30, our networking is set to take-off once again. We have designed a fun, socially distanced gathering from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Isles Yacht Club, which, for that evening, will be transformed into our very own flight, set for takeoff. Join the fun as we travel together on a new journey full of surprises. Upon check-in, you will be allocated your reserved seat, treated to a pre-flight beverage and served with individual in-flight snacks. There will be entertainment and some lucky passengers will be invited to the cockpit to make their own announcements over the loudspeaker. We are sure that many will take this opportunity to dress for the occasion, ensuring that all carry-ons can be located under the seat in front of you. Reservations for a limited number of seats is $30. Please call 941-639-3720 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to reserve.
The Saturday and Sunday Farmers‘ Markets are back: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Olympia and Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the History Park on Shreve Street. Both have new protocols for visitors and vendors in order to ensure the maximum protection. Please wear a mask and observe the social-distancing protocols, which allow for two people under a 10-foot by 10-foot tent at one time.
Just like any small business right now, the chamber has bills to pay. We are incredibly grateful to the following businesses who renewed their membership recently this allows us to continue our work. Every contribution, no matter how small, is valued and appreciated. Together we shall get through this: The Village Brewhouse, Jane Sturges (individual), Paul Andrews (Realtor) and Titanz Plumbing. You are all heroes to us.
