It took a hurricane to make Phil Wilson even think the word “retirement.”
The affable, God-loving, charitable, 75-year-old owner of Wilson Realty still can’t come to grips with the idea. But, between the hurricane and a driver crashing through the front of one of his buildings, Wilson is ready to maybe slow down a little.
“We’ve had so many problems from the hurricane and working with insurance companies and all. It’s just not worth it,” Wilson told me last week. “I don’t know for sure what I’m going to do. I’ve been here 40-some years and I just don’t think I can not do something.”
You may not know Phil Wilson, or his wife, Linda, but you may have seen them around.
They like to roast corn for charity. They’ve done it for years at the Punta Gorda Block Party and the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser. Raising funds for cancer research is a special project for Linda, a cancer survivor.
You may have seen Phil at the Guitar Army gathering in Gilchrist Park. You might have seen him playing his saxophone in the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade or the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
The couple has been an integral part of the community and Punta Gorda for decades.
So when they put a message on their U.S. 41 sign in front of their Charlotte Harbor realty property, saying it was all for sale, people got curious.
“I’ve had several calls about buying the property,” Phils said of the more-than-one-acre piece of land that sits right on the highway. It also has five buildings that go with it — although the hurricane has damaged most of them.
“I don’t have a price on it,” Phil said. “I’m telling people to put on paper what they think it’s worth and make me an offer.”
Linda says they have some travel plans and grandkids to keep them busy once the property situation is settled. Phil agreed: “Whatever Linda wants.”
But, he says, he doesn’t see himself just sitting.
“I won’t turn down any listings if someone comes to me, but I plan to do more auctions,” he said. “I will auction property and place the ad for free and not take a commission unless we sell for what the property owner is asking.
“And, I have a little shack of a property on U.S. 17 that I may make into an office,” Phil said, acknowledging he wouldn’t know what to do if he didn’t get up in the morning and go to work.
One of his activities he was excited about is an opportunity to use his musical skills to testify.
Friday night he was scheduled to play his clarinet at a New Life Church meeting of the Dixie Chicks in Punta Gorda.
“I play about eight songs and tell Bible stories with each of them,” he said. “I would like to start doing the presentation more often. Maybe at nursing homes.”
Hurricane Ian has left his life a little unsettled. But one thing that will never change is Phil Wilson will always be looking for ways to help others, and he’ll never shirk from giving you his testimony.
