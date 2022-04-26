Port Charlotte’s Super Day Express was always our biggest local killer combo.
When folks boasted not only that they picked up its Thanksgiving pies while filling up at the Citgo there, but also that the place had the best Jersey pizza and cheesecake, they weren’t kidding.
The gas station/convenience store/fishing supplier/takeout diner at 1595 S. McCall Road advertises itself as “the one and only,” with 52 years in the restaurant industry.
What’s next? Laundromat/bar? Arcade/massage parlor?
Not quite, but let’s see what we’ve got.
PIZZA AND ICE CREAM, COMFORT-FOOD DREAM
Ask any American kid — heck, any American — what their Top 10 favorite foods are, and two are hands-down givens: pizza and ice cream.
Don’t worry. No one’s serving Frankensteined pepperoni-cheese ice cream or pizza sundaes (yet). Hawaiian pizza is enough of an abomination.
Instead, Port Charlotte now has a favorite-food heaven on Earth. The new 333 Pizza & Ice Cream has endless pizza and ice cream, all under the very same roof and blessed with a biblical quotation to boot.
True, other local pizza places have scoop shops sitting nearly next door.
Amicis has the wildly extravagant Ice Cream Gelato World. Port Charlotte Pioneers had Howard’s Hershey’s until Howard’s moved to a new spot in Murdock Plaza. There it will also sit next to a pizzeria — Gina’s NY Pizza Bar & Grill — in the former Cici’s space. (The gods of coincidence apparently know a thing or two about pizza and ice cream.)
Mike Barone once had the pizza/ice cream vision and hoped to install a gelateria/café in the unit next to Pioneers. Limited parking stymied him, as it hobbled Howard’s until they moved to bigger pastures.
But when the space formerly filled (in that order) by Dubs Subs, Tarzan’s Pizza & Subs, and Café Creole came available in Port Charlotte, Taylor Carter of North Port became the first to serve pizza and ice cream from the very same counter.
“A lot of pizza customers will get ice cream also,” said Carter. “Seems they can’t resist, once they see it.”
After working for years in the restaurant and pizza business, at North Port’s Oregano’s and Port Charlotte’s Amicis among others, Carter said she figured it was time she owned a place.
At 333, she promises Brooklyn-style pizza with Christian values. In other words, good food and kind service in a place where the secret ingredient is always love.
The 333 in the shop’s name isn’t its address, but a prophetic message from Jeremiah 33:3—“Call to me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.”
Among 333’s great and mighty secrets are 12 flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream, from homemade vanilla to the best-selling pink-and-blue cotton candy, with a full array of toppings, served in cups or cones — sugar, cake or waffle.
In addition to the shop’s co-star — pizza — there are calzones, Stromboli, hot and cold subs, pasta dishes including chicken and eggplant parms, and a mac and cheese that’s already famous.
Its marinara is a thick, rich New York/New Jersey-style “gravy” that makes a side order of softball-size meatballs a meal in itself.
The health-conscious get enormous salads like the antipasto, loaded with ham, salami, provolone and buffalo mozz, which justifies a little ice cream for dessert.
One more surprise in this already surprising store will especially delight the kids. Though the rest of the place has been repainted steely blue, a life-size gorilla mural remains from Tarzan’s days, holding the restroom’s toilet paper roll.
333 Pizza & Ice Cream ($-$$), 941-249-8865, 2320 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
BARBERS AND BILLIARDS
Believe it or not, a cuts-and-cuisine combo is nothing new. And we’re not talking Sweeney Todd.
A year and a half ago, Punta Gorda’s longtime favorite family barber, Bill Rogner, started serving top-notch seafood behind his Punta Gorda barbershop, at Capt. Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood.
Flipping the concept on its ear, Pioneers pizzapreneur Ricky Barone has gone into the barber biz.
Just like Rogner, who liked the idea of having freshly cooked seafood close by, Barone likes having a barbershop handy, to keep his cut clean. So he opened his own, at the north end of the Port Charlotte Pioneers plaza in which he now controls 12,000 square feet.
Barbershop owner Eddie Canillas and manager Joe Ducoing come here from at least a decade of Long Island barbering. The décor is gangsta, with swirling graffiti and colored LED lighting like Pioneers’. And there’s a big chrome pool table to keep clients entertained while waiting for one of the shop’s eight chairs.
“I figure, no matter what happens in the world,” said founder Barone, “you’re always gonna need a haircut and you’re always gonna need a pizza.”
Pioneers Cuts, 941-249-4816, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Units 10-11, Port Charlotte, is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
