Can you imagine what the tree you just planted will look like in 30, 40 or 50 years from now? Will it block a view, grow into wires, break in a storm or interfere with a sidewalk?

These are questions best asked before a tree is planted. Look around your neighborhood and take a critical look at the trees you see and how they may have been planted haphazardly.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

