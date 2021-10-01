A native wild shrub that has worked its way into the nursery trade is the wild coffee or Psychotria nervosa. While it is a plant native to Florida, it is not true coffee. However, it is an attractive shrub resembling the gardenia, a close relative. Popular in native landscapes for attracting wildlife, wild coffee, listed as a Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant, should also have a place in even the most refined garden design.
At a glance, the wild coffee does indeed look like a gardenia in consideration of its leaves. The 6-inch long, evergreen leaves are shiny and dark green with very deep veins. The small white spring flowers develop in clusters followed by small fruits that eventually turn bright red. These fruits are favored by wildlife such as birds.
Keep in mind that although the scarlet fruits look like real coffee berries, they are not edible.
The shrub grows as a multiple-stemmed woody plant that can be planted in either sun or shade. More sun will develop a compact plant, but some leaf yellowing may result. A planting site of moderate shade on the north side of your yard will provide the optimal growing conditions.
Although wild coffee can be pruned to the shape you want, it barely gets over 5-feet tall and really will not need much if any pruning. If you want to develop a hedge, plant them about 4-feet apart on center for best results. Plant wild coffee at least 4 feet from foundations as well.
Wild coffee will often wilt during the dry season without supplemental watering, but will usually come back quickly with rain or irrigation. This shrub will on occasion attract insect pests such as scale insects – green scales, croton scales and wax scales. These can be treated with horticultural oil (not in the heat of day as the leaves can burn) or insecticidal soap as per label directions.
In addition to seeds started as a result of bird activity, you can start your own plants from seeds. The seedlings are reported to transplant well. I started mine from cuttings which rooted fairly quickly and are now in my landscape.
I once saw a collection of wild coffee plants found in the wild from across Florida at a UF/IFAS Research and Education Center. There was so much variation including very upright selections, dwarf types, different leaf characteristics, and even a variegated form. At least one selected cultivar of wild coffee can be found at nurseries. This named, dwarf variety is appropriately called Little Psycho. As far as availability, you may find a few wild coffee specimens at local garden centers or check regional native plant nurseries for greater availability. Check this plant out for your landscape today — it is wild, but easily tamed.
