A cancer diagnosis, understandably, sparks all sorts of questions. What stage is the cancer? Has the tumor spread? What is the survival rate? How will I pay for treatments?
When that cancer diagnosis involves a child, though, the first question is often one heartbreaking word – why?
No cancer diagnosis is easy to deliver or easy to hear, but it’s especially difficult when the diagnosis involves an infant, child or teen.
Across the world, researchers continue studying the causes of cancer and refining treatment options. Locally, Southwest Floridians are pooling their energy and resources to aid the fight against cancer with grass-roots fundraising events like Popping the Cork on Cancer.
The eighth annual event, held at Lexington Manor in Port Charlotte in partnership with Advocate Radiation Oncology, raised $25,450 forChildren’s Cancer Center, a Florida-based nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children and their families who are battling cancer or chronic blood disorders. The center provides emotional, financial and educational support necessary to cope with life-threatening illnesses.
Popping the Cork featured a silent auction, a sampling of fine wines and gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a ceremonial cork pull.
“We are so grateful that Advocate Radiation Oncology and the local community came together and recognized the need of local children battling pediatric cancer,” said Patty O’Leary, CEO of Children’s Cancer Center. “Popping the Cork on Cancer embodied the spirit of our mission.”
As a radiation oncologist, my “day job” is providing world-class, compassionate care to cancer patients. My job as a resident of this community, though, is to get behind charitable causes that are near and dear to my heart. Cancer, and specifically pediatric cancer, are causes that need our support. That’s why I have proudly dedicated my time and resources over the past eight years to help make Popping the Cork successful and allow Children’s Cancer Center to fulfill its mission.
Advocate, which operates eight innovative cancer treatment centers in Florida, also has stepped up to support the event since its founding. This year, nearly three dozen individuals and businesses generously offered their support as sponsors to make Popping the Cork a resounding success.
There are so many causes worthy of our support – health care, education, the environment, hunger, poverty and others – but pediatric cancer has my heart and the heart of this community. Advocate and its team of physicians describe themselves as “partners in the fight against cancer,” and events like Popping the Cork demonstrate that our community can also partner with families of cancer patients to provide emotional, financial and educational support during an extremely challenging period in their lives. We’re all in this together.
Dr. David Rice is a board-certified radiation oncologist at Advocate Radiation Oncology in Port Charlotte. For more information, visit
