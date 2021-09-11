August marked the 60th anniversary of the Port Charlotte Library, which reopened last month following a renovation of the first floor.
When Port Charlotte was first developed in the late 1950s, those moving down here for the sun and sand also sought access to educational and cultural activities.
One such person was Mrs. Hortense Wright of Kansas City, who, along with fellow members of the newly formed Port Charlotte Civic Association, first conceived the idea of a library for the new community.
In August 1961, the first library opened, located in a small storefront near Easy Street and connected to Port Charlotte “U,” which featured adult education classes on a variety of topics.
Its importance to the community was immediately evident and its popularity caused it to outgrow both its first and second location before settling into a larger storefront space in 1963 in Sunnydell Plaza on the north side of Tamiami Trail, a location directly opposite the earlier spaces and still within proximity to Easy Street, which contained some of the earliest houses built in Port Charlotte.
The Port Charlotte Library remained at this location until 1968. During those five years, the library was incorporated into a new countywide library system (which included the libraries in Englewood and Punta Gorda) and, thanks to the generous support of community members, maintained a collection of over 5,000 books.
The success of both the library and Port Charlotte U throughout the 1960s led General Development Corporation to give three acres of land near Aaron and Gertrude Streets for the construction of a larger, more permanent education center in 1968. This complex included space for both the new Port Charlotte Cultural Center (the new name for Port Charlotte U) and a new Port Charlotte library. The complex ultimately expanded to include additional educational, recreational and entertainment activities.
Sixty years after its founding, the Port Charlotte Library continues to play an important role in its community.
Today, it provides a youth area with an interactive learning wall and iPads for in-library use; a small teen area with comfortable seating; 12 laptops with wireless printing capabilities; a Makerspace with a 3D printer; spacious reading and study areas for adults; the Friends of the Library bookstore; and a large meeting room and small conference room, both available for rental by the public.
For those readers interested in learning more about the history of this important community building, Charlotte County Libraries and History encourages you to stop by the Mid-County Regional Library, where you can view the city directories that illustrate the movement of the library during the 1960s.
If you would like to view historic images of the Port Charlotte Library and the Charlotte County Cultural Center, please visit Libraries and History’s online archives, accessible through the division website and the library catalog.
Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein is the historian for Charlotte County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.