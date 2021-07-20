Good day to all.
Did you know that in only about a 50-year period, beginning in the late 1870s, more than 20 post offices were established within today’s Charlotte County? One of the first things folks hoped to prove as South Florida, the nation’s last frontier was settled, is the wilderness had been conquered and they were here to stay. What better way to showcase that achievement than gaining permission to establish a post office, opening reliable communication with the rest of the country and world. However, as time passed and means of travel improved, most were closed or consolidated. Some names you’ll recognize, others likely not. Just four of the named locations remain today.
Six post offices were established west of the Myakka River. Gasparilla, on the north end of Gasparilla Island (Boca Grande), a settlement created by the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad (CH&N), opened its post office early in the 20th Century. It operated until it closed, when it moved back to Placida in the 1950s. Placida’s first post office, initially established a bit sooner, had been closed when operations were moved to Gasparilla. I guess turnabout is fair play and Placida still has its post office today.
Moving north, Grove City’s post office was established in 1887, but discontinued in 1910. San Casa, a settlement east of Englewood on a trail that basically became State Road 776, had its post office for just a few years in the late 1920s. Vineland, along the same trail in the general area of today’s Tringali Recreation Center, was a large farm owned by William Goff, with a sawmill, turpentine still and school. Its post office existed for just a few years around 1900.
Near the intersection of County Road 771 and S.R. 776 was the town of McCall, which also sprang up when the CH&N laid track from Arcadia to the deep-water port on Gasparilla Island’s southern tip. Its post office opened in 1909, closing in 1927 when operations were moved to El Jobean.
Moving north, on the Myakka River’s east bank, Southland began as a fish camp in the late 1880s. When the CH&N built its line to Gasparilla Island’s southern tip around 1907-08, it added a small depot. Soon after, there was a turpentine still and fish house.
“Madge” Kinney arrived in 1919, working as a seamstress and mail carrier. Every day she rowed across the river, walked to McCall, and picked up the mail. Two years later, likely tired of the daily commute, she succeeded in obtaining a post office for Southland. Its name was changed to El Jobean in 1924 after a group of developers led by Joel Bean purchased land in the area. El Jobean still has its post office.
Moving east, the CH&N was again the impetus for a post office at the intersection of its track and the trail leading to Englewood. J.M. Moody built a store there and was awarded a post office named Charlotte in 1908. Its name was changed in 1911 after John Murdock purchased the store and surrounding land. The Murdock area still has its own post office.
Heading south to the Peace River, the first Charlotte Harbor post office and the first in what became Charlotte County, opened in 1872, but closed in early 1874. It was reestablished in December 1876 with John Bartholf as postmaster. Actually located in the community of Hickory Bluff, the name designated its service area, those settlements on the shores of Charlotte Harbor. Eventually, Charlotte Harbor became the community’s name.
Just up the river, a post office was established by Nathan Decoster in 1890 at his settlement, Harbor View, hence Harborview Road. It closed in 1932 when operations were moved to Charlotte Harbor. More on post offices in my next column.
Photographs of local post offices can be viewed by visiting Charlotte County online library resources. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available. Photos are also available on the Punta Gorda History Center’s website.
Also, check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks,” that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte is at Port Charlotte Beach. The third is at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion. The fourth is at Tringali Park, featuring Buchan’s Landing in Englewood. The fifth is at Carmalita Softball Park’s playground, featuring the Punta Gorda Baseball Field, circa 1933, then on West Virginia Avenue between Gill and McGregor streets, where the First Baptist Church campus is located today. The next will be dedicated July 28 at Randy Spence Park in El Jobean, featuring Tarzan movies filmed in the area. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
