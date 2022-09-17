Angie Matthiessen

Angie Matthiessen

Achievement is talent plus preparation. According to best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, in his book “Outliers,” the bigger role goes to preparation. Gladwell refers to it as the 10,000-Hour Rule, reflecting the time of deliberate practice it takes to become an expert in a certain field, such as sports or music.

Gladwell believes that there is such a thing as innate talent, but true expertise comes from intentionally spending time perfecting your craft. He stated in his book, “Excellence at a complex task requires a critical minimum level of practice.”


