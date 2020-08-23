I need help.
I need a plan to break two friends out of the slammer.
And I need to convince my wife it’s a good idea.
There’s some history here.
A little over a year ago, on a dark, rainy night (in a good story they are all dark and rainy, right?), I called my dogs back into the house.
It took a while for them to come in. But, I sure wasn’t about to go outside and get them. I hate getting wet unless I’m at the beach or the pool.
Finally, my eldest and smartest dog, Cruz, came in. He looked up at me and dropped a gift at my feet.
At first I thought he had killed a mouse. But it wasn’t dead.
I took a closer look. I still was not 100% sure, but I said to myself, “This is a rabbit.”
Yep, it was rabbit. Not more than a day old. Soaking wet. Eyes still closed.
I knew what would happen if I told my wife. Instant adoption.
But, even though the thought ran through my mind, I couldn’t put it back out in the storm — even though one side of my brain kept saying “its mother may be looking for it.”
So, as expected, my wife got out the towels, the eye dropper, the milk.
Well, we were doing a good deed, I said to myself.
But we weren’t done yet.
The next morning, I let the dogs out for their morning romp. Sure enough, the youngest dog, Gabby, came running up to me with something in her mouth.
Rabbit No. 2.
My wife was ecstatic. Now she had two babies to care for.
That was then. This is now and we have two full-grown rabbits in a big play pen in our laundry room eating me out of house and home. Not to mention they go to the bathroom a lot (if you know what I mean). My wife says the clean-up part is my responsibility. She nursed them back to health.
I have tried for months to convince her the rabbits need to be set free. I explain they need companionship (luckily they are both males, or maybe females, I never did check). I tell her they need to go get married. Raise a family. Run, play, explore the neighborhood.
I show her all the wild rabbits in our neighbors’ yard every morning.
She’s not buying it.
She says they would not survive after being hand fed for a year or more.
I have it on good authority that rabbits are one of the most adaptable animals to new surroundings.
Lately, both rabbits have begun finding ways to get out of the mansion we have supplied them. The other morning, I was having my Abbe’s doughnut and felt something at my feet. Cocoa (yes she named them) was looking up at me like he wanted a bite.
Sorry Cocoa, only the dogs get a bite of my doughnut.
By the time I managed to corral Bugs Bunny, I was late for work.
I need a plan. I have to bust them out, Cool Hand Luke-style.
John Hackworth, who won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing, is the commentary editor for Sun Newspapers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.