As of Friday, May 8, a number of amenities in the city of Punta Gorda have reopened.
Hounds on Henry Dog Park, the Gilchrist Park tennis and pickleball courts, Ponce “Beach” as well as all of the pavilions, benches and picnic tables are open for use. Social and physical distancing guidelines must be followed including no more than 10 people in a group and maintaining 6 feet of distance between groups when in the parks. It is up to all of us to use good judgment and practice proper hygiene while out in the community. We also continue to encourage wearing of masks in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Punta Gorda City Council met on Wednesday. Items of interest included:
Fiscal Year 2021 General Fund Budget Update — status of budget preparation using the rolled back rate (same property tax revenues as current year, sans new construction) as the base from which revenues and expenditures will be incorporated in the financial plan.
FY 2021 Strategic Plan was adopted — this includes identification of action items to be undertaken during FY 2021 within the priority focus areas of financial/economic sustainability; infrastructure sustainability; partnerships, communication and collaboration; strategic communications position; and quality of life.
Burnt Store Isles (BSI) Undergrounding — Council is not moving forward on the BSI Undergrounding project.
Gill Street parking restrictions and Tripoli speed limit reduction ordinances — no parking on the east side of the 200 block of Gill Street between Marion and Olympia; and reduction of speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on Tripoli between Monaco and Madrid.
Historic City Hall renovation needs analysis — consultant’s report and presentation estimates renovation costs to range between $3.8 million to $4.1 million. Major areas of concern are integrity of the building; inadequacy of mechanical and plumbing systems; lack of accessibility that meet ADA standards; and lack of security. Staff will move forward with development of the scope for the project and creation of a community presentation highlighting the need for the project.
Finally, we welcome back the Downtown Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market on Saturdays and the History Park Farmer’s Market on Sundays. Special conditions will be in place to meet with CDC guidelines. Please wear masks, keep social distancing, observe the directional pathways designed to help keep you 6 feet apart and do not attend if you don’t feel well. All vendors will have had their temperatures checked prior to the opening of the market and will administer strict protocols for money handling. Only two people can be under a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent at any one time and there will be no food sampling allowed. There will be a variety of vendors on hand to meet your fresh food needs.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
