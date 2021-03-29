The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is enjoying a resurgence that, after a year of facing COVID-19 issues, we are very pleased to see. The pandemic forced us to take measures, just like any other business, but we are definitely enjoying a marked growth in attendance and engagement by both new and existing members.
As we roll forward, we know it is important to our membership that we keep our programs both relevant and engaging to the businesses we represent. To that end, the Punta Gorda Chamber is launching a couple of new programs that will add even more value to being a member with us.
Starting this week, we will be publishing a list of members who have current job opportunities. We hear constantly that the current issue of the day is manpower. So we’ll hopefully be connecting those businesses in need with new potential employees. If you are looking for employment or know someone who is, you should register to receive our Friday Facts e-newsletter by visiting www.puntagordachamber.com. That way you will automatically receive the latest job opportunities and be on your way to an exciting new career in our area. Alternatively, call us on 941-639-3720 and give us your email address over the phone, so we can add you to the database accordingly.
We are also launching this week a new business spotlight program called “Where is John this week?” This program is a short promo video, filmed in your business at no charge, which will highlight your location and what you do. This video will then be shared on our social media platform, our website and in our e-newsletter. This is free marketing, designed with you in mind. Members are invited to call Tara at the office to schedule a recording time.
For jazz and wine fans, today is the day for you to reserve your space at our mini Mindi Abair event series, taking place next week. Of the three events, we currently only have tickets left for two of them:
• Outdoor show: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. April 6 at the Peace River Botanical Gardens. The $75 tickets include a wine tasting, charcuterie platter and Mindi’s show (accompanied by keyboards).
• Unplugged Mindi Dinner: 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the Grille 1951 Port Charlotte. The dinner at the Grille includes dinner and the show for $100 – cash bar.
To reserve your seat, call 941-639-3720. We are thrilled to have Mindi in our area and to be offering live music opportunities for our guests to enjoy. Hope you’ll come along for the jazzy ride.
On April 10, on the Tiki Bar lawn of the Four Points by Sheraton, we are presenting Pirates in Paradise – an afternoon of great music, limited admission rum tasting, pirates, mermaids and a whole lot more. Our great live music will be presented by Jesse Rice (acclaimed songwriter for Florida Georgia Line, among many others), John Patti, Deb & the Dynamics and the Michael Haymans’ Band. Admission is free. All VIP tables have been sold – sorry. Our rum alley, featuring samples of 12 rum cocktails from six Florida-based rum distilleries, has fewer than 40 tickets left for sale ($20 per person). To secure one of these tickets, please call 941-639-3720 as these tickets will be snapped up very quickly. If you were unable to secure a table or a Rum Alley ticket, don’t fret. There’s still plenty for you to enjoy. The music is free. There will be food and beverages available for purchase, plus, if you did not get a Rum Alley ticket, you will be able to purchase the rum cocktails, vying for Best Rum Cocktail of the event, at the special rum bar, being set up next to Rum Alley. This event will have an area specifically for children to enjoy pirate/mermaid activities.
On Saturday, we present our April Citywide garage sale (8 a.m.-noon) in the Bal Harbor Plaza, located at 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. If you have stuff to sell, we have a few spaces left ($15) which can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720. Reservations are required – no drive-ups please. For shoppers, they is a great opportunity to bargain hunt and have a great time.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
