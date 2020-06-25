It was "explore Punta Gorda day" for the city manager candidates on June 22. With temperatures reaching a high of 93 degrees the candidates boarded a van for a six-hour tour of Punta Gorda. The intent of the tour was to acclimate the group with the assets, challenges and opportunities of the community they were vying to lead.
The water plant and wastewater facilities were the first stops of the day. It was important for the candidates to see the physical infrastructure and understand the capacity of the systems. Of particular interest was the new reverse osmosis plant where leading-edge technology is changing the way the city services our utility customers. We will have a totally redundant water supply for our customers, in that in cases of emergency we can shift from surface water to groundwater or vice versa. It was also important to highlight the entire utility service area so the candidates could have a full picture of all the areas served by the plants.
Next we were off to visit a key economic driver for the community, the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD). James Parish and Kaley Miller shared insights with the group. It was interesting to learn that PGD is recovering at a decent pace after the dismal spring with May passenger counts up over 500% over April. PGD is the recipient of C.A.R.E’s act funding that will help the airport maintain viability over the course of the next four years. From there the tour moved southwest a bit to Jones Loop. Discussion centered on the value that the Jones Loop Forcemain brings to future economic growth in the area and the potential of the area to house commercial or mixed-use developments.
The unique character of Seminole Lakes, Burnt Store Isles and Burnt Store Meadows were of interest to the participants as we pointed out these neighborhoods.
The Public Works/Utilities campus tour showcased the divisions responsible for providing services in the areas of maintenance, construction, operations and engineering support for the city's roads, parks, rights of way, canals, sanitation, water and sewer lines infrastructure. The unique seawall replacement work program and the magnitude of the seawall responsibility were of interest to the candidates. This was only half the day and the group welcomed the chance to digest all of the information over a brief lunch at the campus.
The afternoon brought visits to parks, Historic District and Punta Gorda Isles neighborhoods. Guests were warmly greeted by Callie Stahl at the Peace River Wildlife Society and Patti Allen at Fishermen’s Village. Stops were made to see Fire Station 3, Ponce Park, West Henry attractions (History Park, Hounds on Henry and Punta Gorda Library), the downtown business district, the Military Heritage Museum, Gilchrist Park, Laishley Park/Veterans Park, Blanchard House, Andrews House, and Cooper Street Center. Kelly Gaylord shared the history and important work of the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society. A stop at Nature Park revealed the beautification efforts of the Punta Gorda Isles Green Thumbs. Richard Polk shared this positive story of volunteerism at the park. A drive by of Gulf Breeze affordable housing and the public schools provided the candidates with a snapshot of the housing authority and school district efforts to enhance the community post-Hurricane Charley.
We traversed the Boca Grande neighborhood to highlight the pending drainage project and worked our way to our final stop – Public Safety Building. The candidates were provided a tour of both fire administration/station 1 and police headquarters. It is safe to say that there is a lot to explore in Punta Gorda. Learn more about the city of Punta Gorda at www.CityofPuntagordaFl.com and explorepuntagorda.com.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
