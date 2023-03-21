Good day to all!
Did you know that after Adrian Jordan’s purchase, the Punta Gorda Herald became known statewide due to his political activism? Although founder Kirby Seward had persevered through difficult times to establish the area’s first successful newspaper in 1893, he decided to sell it in 1901.
The son of a Methodist minister, A.P. Jordan was born in 1850 on his family’s plantation in southeastern Alabama near Eufaula. Although the Civil War greatly reduced his family’s fortunes, he went off to Emory and Henry College in Virginia, and earned his Masters of Arts degree. Jordan then accepted a teaching job at Yahala, a settlement in north-central Florida on Lake Harris, southeast of Leesburg. After one year, he returned home to study law and was soon admitted to the bar. While working toward that goal, he got a taste of the newspaper business as a reporter.
Apparently, Adrian’s stint teaching in Florida made an impression since he returned in 1877. By late 1881, he had married Agnes Crenshaw and moved near Wildwood, Florida. To put the Florida frontier in perspective, he was 31; she, not quite 15.
Jordan was clerking in a general store near Wildwood, when his boss purchased a printing press and began publishing Orangeleaf, a weekly newspaper. Adrian was made editor. By 1888, Adrian, well known as a crusader and unafraid to take on the railroads and large corporations he believed guilty of corruption, was editor of the Hernando County News in Brooksville. The owners then transferred him to Leesburg as editor of the Commercial. Jordan soon got into the business himself, publishing the Leesburg Times with a partner. From there, he took a job as editor of a paper in Thomasville, Georgia.
In September 1901, learning the Punta Gorda Herald was for sale, Adrian purchased it and moved to town. As publisher and editor, Jordan became a very influential commentator, supporting Albert Gilchrist in political campaigns leading to his election as governor in 1908. He also aggressively campaigned for creation of what became Charlotte County through partition of DeSoto County in April 1921 and a bridge connecting the Charlotte Harbor community and Punta Gorda.
Soon after arriving, Adrian constructed a two-story brick building for his newspaper at the southeast corner of Marion Avenue and Taylor Street. Surprisingly, not only the business office, but print shop as well was on the second floor, while the first floor was rented out. After a few years, afraid vibrations from the heavy press would damage the building, a first-floor addition was completed and the machinery moved there. Jordan completed a new building in 1913 at the northeast corner of Taylor Street and Herald Court, dedicated solely to his newspaper. Sadly, both buildings were demolished due to damage by Hurricane Charley.
By 1919, the Herald had grown too large for one person to handle, so a half-interest was sold to Paul Garret, who served as editor and general manager until his death in 1936. Adrian Crenshaw Jordan became publisher upon his father’s death in 1928. Both Adrian P. and Agnes are interred at Indian Springs Cemetery. Interestingly, when Charlotte County was formed in 1921, Adrian C. was named tax collector, but wanting no part of it, declined the appointment.
A.C. Jordan sold the paper in 1951, which then passed through a succession of owners including the Fort Myers News-Press, St. Petersburg Times, and Thomson Newspapers. In 1977, Derek Dunn-Rankin entered the Southwest Florida market with the purchase of the Venice Gondolier. In 1979, he purchased the weekly Charlotte Sun from Fred Ferris. The Sun went daily in 1987 under his leadership as chairman of the Sun Coast Media Group, Inc. and merged with the Punta Gorda Herald in 1989.
In 2018, The Charlotte Sun became The Daily Sun after it and a few other area newspapers were purchased by Adams Publishing Group after Derek’s death. I do miss him! The Daily Sun, fondly referred to by locals as “the mullet wrapper,” likely since shortly after inception that became at least one use of past editions, is one of the few remaining family-owned newspapers in Florida.
Visit Charlotte County History Collections “online” to view photographs of Seward, Jordan, and early Herald buildings. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
Jordan family and Punta Gorda Herald-related photographs can also be viewed by visiting the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Keyword Search” and enter search criteria.
