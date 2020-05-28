The city of Punta Gorda is reopening the municipal buildings on Monday, June 1. A reopening taskforce has been collaborating with Charlotte County to implement best practices as we transition into the next phase preventing the spread of COVID-19.
As previously mentioned the work of the city did not stop during the past two months, it was just handled in a manner that had less face to face and physical contact and much of the business of the city can still continue to be handled in the same manner.
With the reopening of the buildings will come additional screening. Anyone wishing to conduct business with city employees beyond reception areas will need to answer screening questions and have their temperature checked before meeting with staff. The public is also strongly encouraged to wear masks.
The historic city hall building will be accessible only through the council chambers entrance. The city hall annex will be accessible through the ground level entrance and an attendant will assist with connecting the public to the appropriate staff member.
The current drop box for permits in the lobby will still be available and a utility drop box is being installed in the lobby. The utility payment box in the parking lot will also remain in use. We encourage the public to consider calling, using the website or setting up a virtual meeting with staff for everyone’s safety.
The public safety buildings will continue the safety precautions that have been in place throughout the safer at home order.
COVID-19 has created new ways of honoring individuals and celebrating important events. In the city of Punta Gorda the school district has placed blue and gold ribbons on the light poles along Taylor Street, Olympia and Marion Avenues to honor the Charlotte High School Class of 2020.
Retirement celebrations for city employees are not the large gatherings with the public stopping by to wish employees well like they once were. Many well wishes come in the form of cards or emails and in this case a sincere thanks in a newspaper column.
I’d like to personally thank Tom Jackson, utilities director, for his leadership and dedication to the community as he transitions into retirement. Tom has served the city since 2002 and was promoted to utilities director in 2007. He has been instrumental in the design, permitting and construction of the new Punta Gorda groundwater reverse osmosis treatment plant and assisted in obtaining 50% grant funding for the project.
His ability to translate complex utility engineering terms and budget priorities into laymen terms is unrivaled. We will especially miss his vast trove of insignificant facts and twice weekly (rarely accurate) weather forecasts. I speak for all of those to have had the pleasure of working with Tom in wishing him continued success, more time on the motorcycle and enjoyment in his future endeavors.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
