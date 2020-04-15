Good day to all! This is a column I wrote on the Punta Gorda Army Airfield before receiving Gussie Baker’s information. I hope it complements her recollections. Did you know the Punta Gorda Airport had its beginning as an army airfield?
Early in World War II, Florida Sen. Claude Pepper announced plans to construct a training facility on just over 1,700 acres of land a few miles east of the county stockade at Carmalita and Florida Streets. It would become one of 40 facilities operating in Florida during the war due to the state’s wide-open spaces and practically year-round flying climate. The stockade building, with its barred windows, still stands today, adjacent to the horse arena.
After much planning, construction began in early 1943 and included a three-mile asphalt access road. When completed in January 1944 there were three asphalt runways, each 5,000 feet long and 150 feet wide in a triangular configuration, 61 service buildings (hangars, repair shops, mess halls, etc.), 268 hutments with wooden floors, sides, and canvas roofs, and a 20-foot-high control tower.
Interestingly, the first plane to land at the airfield, in February 1943, did so mistakenly. It was a Bell P-39 Airacobra and the pilot, out of Page Field in Fort Myers. The pilot became disoriented during a night training mission, landing on what he thought was a concrete roadway, but was actually a barely graded runway!
Military personnel began arriving in mid-November 1943 and by the airfield’s formal dedication, March 19, 1944, over 1,100 officers and enlisted men had arrived to support an average of 200 pilots in each training group. Pilots were assigned to one of two squadrons, the 502nd Fighter-bomber and 490th Fighter. Maj. Forrest H. Munger was the first commanding officer. Since the Punta Gorda and Sarasota airfields were considered “branches” of Venice’s, Munger reported directly to that base’s commander, Col. V.B. Dixon. The 27th Service Corps Detachment from Venice Airfield was in charge of base operations.
When you consider many of the servicemen were accompanied by families, one can easily imagine the change it brought to a county with a population of just under 3,700 folks only two years earlier. In fact, Punta Gorda’s city council appointed a Fair Rents Committee to handle complaints of rent gouging. Two of the five members were my granddad, Frank Rigell and county attorney, Earl Farr. And I’ll bet the small town’s young ladies enjoyed all the newfound attention they likely received.
A United Service Organization (USO) center was established at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club on Sullivan Street and world heavyweight boxing champion Max Baer was part of its first show in January 1944. The non-commissioned officer’s club was on Marion Avenue in today’s Ace Hardware building, while Page Apartments at Charlotte Street and Mark Avenue in Solana served as Bachelor Officers’ Quarters.
Early aircraft were various trainers and the Curtis P-40 Warhawk of Flying Tigers’ fame, later replaced by the North American P-51 Mustang, the Air Corps’ front-line fighter, in the fall of 1944. Bombing and strafing exercises were conducted on a remote area of today’s Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area, with aerial gunnery over the Gulf of Mexico. The basic structure of the EAA’s (Experimental Aircraft Association) building at the airport’s southeastern corner today, was the airfield’s three-sided, open concrete bunker used to sight aircraft guns. The airfield also “hosted” about 500 transient aircraft each month.
World War II ended on Aug. 15, 1945 with victory over Japan and the airfield was placed on inactive status Sept. 1, 1945. Its last commanding officer, Lt. Col. R.A. Hanes, declared the field “surplus” in November 1945. Recently arrived German prisoners-of-war then helped dismantle base facilities and equipment. The airfield was turned over to the county in April 1947, although a reversion clause for reactivation remained in effect until late 1969, after which the county deeded the airport to the then Charlotte County Development Authority.
During approximately 22 months of operation, the Punta Gorda Army Airfield trained around 800 pilots crucial to the war effort. Unfortunately, there were seven fatal crashes during those months involving pilots stationed at the airfield.
Flight Officer Edward B. Harrison lost his life on March 9, 1944 due to engine failure during a bombing exercise. Capt. Dorrance C. Zabriskie was killed during a dive-bombing exercise March 31 and 2nd Lt. Harris L. Kimble died in a crash during a routine flight May 26, only 19 years old. The wreckage was found on sand flats six miles west of the field.
A fourth pilot, Lt. Donald R. Smith, was presumed dead after a 7-day search, when the mail plane he was piloting went missing on its return trip from Drew Field in Tampa, Aug. 7. Lt. Robert M. Day was killed Aug. 14 in a mid-air collision during a high-altitude gunnery mission. The other pilot, Lt. Harold E. Hanson, though injured, survived. Capt. Robert R. Sherbondy, a decorated combat veteran, died March 7, 1945, on a routine training flight west of Egmont Key while on temporary duty at Pinellas Army Airfield, and Theodore F. Vander-Heuval died after bailing out of his plane over Fort Ogden Field in July when the engine failed.
Visit Charlotte County History Collections and the Punta Gorda History Center’s Collections “online” to view more photographs of the Punta Gorda Army Airfield. Also, the Mural Society is raising funds for a mural at Veterans Park depicting the airfield and you can view an exhibit on the airfield in the Cigar Cottage at the Punta Gorda History Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.