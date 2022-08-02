Frank Desguin

Frank Desguin

 SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

Good day to all!

My last column covered Isaac Trabue’s purchase of 30 some acres on the bay from James Lanier and his subsequent founding of a town that would become Punta Gorda. Here’s the rest of the story!


“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments