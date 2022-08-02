Good day to all!
My last column covered Isaac Trabue’s purchase of 30 some acres on the bay from James Lanier and his subsequent founding of a town that would become Punta Gorda. Here’s the rest of the story!
Did you know James and Josephine Lockhart were the first settlers to permanently occupy land that would one day be part of Punta Gorda?
Born in Georgia, James moved to Florida as a young man, settling just north of present-day Gainesville. During the Civil War he served with Company B, Second Florida Infantry and was wounded at Gettysburg. At some point he and Josephine married, ending up at a new settlement on the Peace River’s north shore.
By June 1876, they had decided to move from their current home near Nathan Decoster’s settlement of Harborview just up the bay and build in a clearing on the harbor’s south side near where the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites now stands. Earlier attempts by others had failed due to the lack of potable water.
However, James found good water with his well and in August, after a weather delay, with their cabin complete, they moved in. It’s said, the mail schooner Santa Maria looked like Noah’s Ark, loaded to the gills with the Lockharts’ animals as it crossed the bay from Harborview. The next day they reported mosquitoes were no worse than on the bay’s north side. Apparently, it was predicted they would be “devoured” the first night.
Although some were skeptical of the cabin’s construction, it withstood a strong hurricane the following October that blew all water out of the harbor and also hosted some unexpected guests, though likely not too surprising for the times: three hunters seeking shelter from the storm, and 13 alligators they had bagged. An historical marker near the banyan tree planted years later by Marian McAdow identifies the site.
The Lockharts sold out in 1879 to James Lanier and moved south to become a pioneer family of the Ten thousand Islands. Further south? They obviously had gotten used to mosquitoes. Lanier expanded his land holdings and sold them to Isaac Trabue in 1883. Trabue platted a new town in 1885, which was incorporated as Punta Gorda in 1887.
James Madison Lanier, born in Madison, a town in north Florida east of Tallahassee, was living in Fort Ogden when he purchased the Lockhart homestead, for $50 and 50 sacks of potatoes. They may have been the “sweet” variety. Three years later, in December 1882, he purchased an additional 30.38 acres from the state of Florida for $1 an acre, which are now, generally, within the current Punta Gorda historic district.
James and his wife, Sarah Youmans Lanier, like others in frontier Florida, lived off the land. Lanier, a noted hunter and trapper, traded with the Seminoles and residents of Hickory Bluff, later the Charlotte Harbor community, on the harbor’s north shore. In 1883, they sold their land to Isaac Trabue, moved up river to the Cleveland area and planted citrus groves. Some of their descendants still reside in Charlotte County.
Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of the Lanier family. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items”, then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Lanier family photograph’s can also be viewed at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter the search criteria.
Check out History Services’ “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks” project. It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated December 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits,” or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society on-line, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
