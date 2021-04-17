I was on the phone with a colleague recently as I was picking up some vegetables. I told her, “Hang on a minute, I’m getting my veggies.” Moments passed and then I squealed into the phone, “I got my veggies!”
Yes, there was actual squealing.
Fresh produce, and food in general, just makes me happy. But honestly, who doesn’t love food? Perhaps you don’t squeal for joy when you pick up your weekly groceries or sit down to a meal with your family. But there is a comfort in enjoying the food that is set before us.
Last week I shared with you the impact that home-delivered meals had on our seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. But our seniors were not the only ones who sought out food assistance early last year. Feeding America estimates that more than 54 million people in the country are food insecure, including 18 million children.
Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, has such a big heart for serving children that even though his agency focuses on providing after-school programming and youth development, he knows the impact that a meal can bring to a child.
In October 2019, with the help of Pulsafeeder, Inc., the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County began a dinner service for the children in their program Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at both the Port Charlotte and Englewood locations. These meals put healthy food in the bellies of growing boys and girls, and eased one of the many burdens of working parents a few nights each week.
Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and F.M. Don’s provided the food preparation during the beginning of the program. In January 2020, the Boys & Girls Club assigned a staff person to the dinner preparations. Staff and volunteers have led the program since that time.
When COVID-19 shut down the Boys & Girls Club’s operations, Lynn didn’t hesitate to find a way to make an impact on the kids in Charlotte County. He knew that there would be an even greater need for meals, and he knew that the need went beyond the children in his program.
Lynn and his dedicated team began providing meals to any child in Charlotte County — drive-thru style. Our own United Way of Charlotte County partnered with other agencies to provide additional resources to families along with those meals, but, truly, the families came for the food.
In total, the Boys & Girls Club served nearly 11,000 dinners to children in 2020, as well as nearly 5,000 lunches and nearly 23,000 snacks.
It was a tremendous year with a tremendous impact. But the need for food is still great for many families in Charlotte County.
The Boys & Girls Club needs volunteers willing to step in and help with meal preparation, cooking, assembling to-go boxes, distribution and clean-up. Volunteers are needed at both the Port Charlotte location on Gibralter Drive and at the Englewood location, housed at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. If you are interested in volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club, please call Lynn Dorler at 941-815-8751 or lynn@bgcofcc.org. We can follow Lynn’s famous motto and “do whatever it takes” to serve our kiddos.
At United Way of Charlotte County, our mission is to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. And the need for meals for our kids is mission critical. Will you be a mobilizer with us? We are serving up more than meals for these children. We are serving up hope, compassion, community and joy.
With a side of applesauce.
For more information, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
