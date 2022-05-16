Raina Coleman is looking for a costume. She wants something from the early 1800s.
You see, she has a performance planned at the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda, May 21. She’ll be reading her essay — one she wrote for a contest at school about Emancipation Day.
The 13-year-old is a great-great granddaughter of early Punta Gorda Black pioneers who owned and ran the Starlight Barber Shop.
She’s not an activist necessarily. And she doesn’t know anything about Critical Race Theory. Rather she stays busy with dance, playing the drums at Bethel AME Church and other stuff kids do.
But she read several books for her essay and did a masterful job of portraying the glee seen all over Florida on May 20, 1865, when Gen. Edward M. McCook announced the Emancipation Proclamation in Tallahassee.
She admitted to being a little nervous, or not, about her upcoming reading.
“I am a little nervous being in front of a lot of people,” she said.
She had not given much thought to the history of slavery or Emancipation Day before entering the contest.
“I just thought it was important,” she said. “I watched a movie on Harriet Tubman and I knew a little about what things were like back then.”
She said she has not been taught anything about slavery in school yet. The sixth-grader said she thinks it is important that it is taught.
She’s unaware of all the national and state controversy over what is called CRT. So it had no influence when I asked her if what she read or wrote made her feel any different about white people.
“No,” she said. “I just think we don’t want to make the same mistakes again.”
Raina said she had experienced racism in school.
“A boy made fun of my hair,” she said. “And another boy started laughing.”
She’s proud of her essay.
Some excerpts include:
“Slaves held a special event called Watch Night. This event was on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Eve they prayed and had worship services and they praised God. This was kind of unique, they had a special place where they worshiped and praised called the ‘Praying Trees.’ The Praying Trees was a secret location.
“When they went there, they anxiously waited for some important news. On New Years 1863 they waited to see if the Emancipation Proclamation had become law. The prayed throughout the night, believing and expecting God would answer their prayers that the final proclamation would be issued on the 100th day as promised by Abraham Lincoln.
“Also they hoped African Americans would be delivered from slavery.”
She went on later to say:
“In my opinion, no right is more precious in a free country than that of having a voice in the election of those who make the laws under which, as good citizens, we must live.”
If you want to hear the whole essay, you can do it at the Blanchard House.
