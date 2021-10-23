Picture this: Green sprawling lawn, the sounds of nature in the background, the aroma of great food — the perfect atmosphere for sipping wine and mingling with friends on a warm winter evening in November.
Yes, an in-person event to celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Day. The bonus this year is a new location.
The 7th Annual Beaujolais will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Peace River Sculpture and Botanical Gardens. The name says it all: sculptures, botanicals and gardens. Rumor has it that the holiday lights just may be on display by then — fingers crossed.
As United Way of Charlotte County’s only signature fundraising event, I am reminded every year of its origins. The inaugural event back in 2014 came from a collaboration between attorney Kevin Russell and Ashley Maher, of the Charlotte Community Foundation, and myself. Together, our trio designed and planned what has turned into quite the festive annual celebration.
I hope you will join the celebration this year as we enjoy delicious tapas and wine tasting while relaxing in the serene, beautiful gardens.
Chef Jason Osborne along with his team at Charlotte Technical College are planning an outstanding appetizer menu. The tasting selection is guaranteed to be top notch. Chef Jason has challenged his culinary students to develop creations worthy of an upscale event and to submit them to “win” a spot on the menu. We can be assured that he will select the best of the best. Patti Herndon, with Punta Gorda Wine and Chocolates, will be contributing to the event alongside Chef Jason to present a unique experience.
Beaujolais Nouveau Day arrives every third Thursday in November, as do about 65 million bottles of red wine — just two months old. Throughout France, people anxiously await the very moment the new vintage is released. In fact, the French party with their glasses full of Beaujolais Nouveau beginning at precisely 12:01 a.m. local time. As the name implies, Beaujolais Nouveau is new — young that is — and goes to the bottle not even two months after the crush. Beaujolais Nouveau will not be on our wine menu this year, but guests will be able to savor a variety of wines featuring the easy-drinking French Beaujolais.
A great event can only come to fruition with generous sponsors who support our mission to break the cycle of poverty in Charlotte County. Florida Power & Light is one of our generous supporters who has signed on to be the Premium Plus Sponsor for Beaujolais this year. Other sponsors who have partnered with us on this event include Merrill Lynch Green & Associates who are sponsoring a swag bag for every guest, Alexia Martin of Whitco Insurance Agency, our wine sponsor and Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPAs, our music sponsor.
As we celebrate together with friends, food and festivities, let us lift a glass to our community. Everyone who calls Charlotte County “home” deserves the opportunity to rise above the perils of poverty. With your support we can move the needle for those in need.
Ticket packages begin at $75. For an added treat, guests can select VIP tickets or a sponsor package that includes a champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased online at www.unitedwayccfl.org/beaujolais or by calling our office at 941-627-3539.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
