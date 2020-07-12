I’m having a difficult time believing July is half over. School will start in three weeks.
Where is the time going? I think the coronavirus has stolen it from us.
I came home from a vacation of watching TV and eating (an extra 5 pounds of eating), and found a desk full of mail, voice mails (even though my message said I was on vacation) and a feeling of life slipping away. So, if you will indulge me, I have a few thoughts to share with you.
I was driving on Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor on my way to work and passed the former Subway building, better remembered to most as the Long John Silver’s restaurant. It’s for sale now. I daydreamed just for a while that someone bought it and turned it back into an LJS restaurant. I could almost taste the fried fish, chicken and shrimp.
I saw a letter to the editor complaining about us not fact-checking another letter. Well, sorry, but we don’t fact check letters. That would be a full-time job. We would hope letter writers take the time to get it right. But we do realize people get upset, fire off a letter and then worry about the facts.
Or they might take something from an irresponsible website and copy it into their letter. In a perfect world, and if newspapers were thriving like they were a decade ago, we might have a fact checker. But if that person found an error, there’s a good chance the letter writer would disagree.
Speaking of letters, I hope the folks who read our letters to the editor have noticed the extra space we have now for op-ed columns and letters. That second page of opinion pieces has allowed us to get caught up so letters will normally run within a week — not the 12-15 days it was taking.
Another letter writer this past week asked what happened to the McDonalds on Tamiami Trail in Murdock (in front of Big Lots). We had a story on that but the writer must have missed the fact they are tearing it down to build a brand new one. I bet it will be nice.
Speaking of restaurants, how many of you miss the Applebees, TGI Friday’s and Jason’s Deli in Murdock. Seems like that area got hit hard by the coronavirus.
I found it interesting the other day that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered a statewide wearing of masks because there were 333 new COVID-19 cases. I wonder how he would handle 9,000 to 10,000 new cases and as many as 120 deaths a day like we have in Florida?
Of course, there are people who say the reason case numbers are so high is because they have changed the way they count. Hmmmm.
I am probably in the minority of people looking forward to going back to the movies so I was disappointed Regal Cinemas has postponed opening back up until July 31. A lot of my friends and family are concerned about going into an indoor setting with a bunch of people. I will mask up and enjoy a movie, when I have the chance.
What’s on your mind? If you have comments on the newspaper or Viewpoint pages, drop me a line or even call me. I’d be glad to have a discussion.
Until then, stay safe and keep looking for good hushpuppies.
John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You can contact him at john.hackworth@yoursun.com or call him at 941-206-1117.
