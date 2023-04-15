Baseball fans are known for their blind loyalty, and I am no exception. I always thought it would take an act of God before I could ever feel anything positive toward a team other than my beloved Atlanta Braves.
And I was right.
After Hurricane Ian bowled through town, my affection softened toward another team.
The Rays Baseball Foundation, the official charity of the Tampa Bay Rays, has been a long-time supporter of United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and our community in general, for which I have always been grateful. However, the foundation threw me a curveball in their rapid response to the overwhelming needs in Charlotte County immediately following the hurricane.
Within just days of the storm, the foundation contacted me to make the connection for a donation of supplies. This turned out to be two truckloads of household items, cleaning supplies and toiletries. The majority of these items were dropped off at the Charlotte County Public Schools social workers’ office for distribution.
Before long, another truckload was delivered to the United Way office in Port Charlotte.
I was humbled.
Cases of diapers, baby wipes, paper towels, cleaning products and more were stacked to the ceiling at both locations. We were able to fill grateful arms with the things they needed after the devastation.
The Rays Baseball Foundation prides itself on social responsibility, and their mission really shined through with these donations. And perhaps my heart for the Tampa Bay Rays might have grown from this alone (remember: die-hard Braves fan over here). But what came next was what really proved to be the changeup for me.
After the initial need for goods and supplies died down, financial assistance needs rose to the surface quite quickly for Ian survivors. UWCC began aiding individuals who are employed in Charlotte County through our United at Work program. It started with a $500,000 match from the Elsa & Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation and has grown consistently from that initial gift.
Knowing the impact that a matching donation can have on a community, the Rays Baseball Foundation presented UWCC with a donation of $250,000 to be used entirely for United at Work assistance. Combined with previous donations, this put our United at Work fund at $1.3 million. Talk about hitting a home run!
One hundred percent of their donation (and the match from the Soderberg Foundation) will go into the hands of individuals who are employed in Charlotte County and were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Funds help with rent, mortgage and utility expenses, as well as grocery store gift cards and more. Over 400 families have already been helped through United at Work, and this generous donation will allow us to impact so many more lives.
On April 7, the foundation presented a total of $1 million in donations to organizations that serve Charlotte County at their game against the Oakland Athletics. County commissioners Bill Truex and Chris Constance threw out the first pitch for what proved to be an exciting game, extending their winning streak to 8-0. Our United at Work case manager, Stephanie Lucy, accepted the foundation donation check on our behalf, and our team spent the evening in a suite with others who were celebrating this grand slam for Charlotte County (the donation and the win!).
All puns aside, I am tremendously grateful for the Rays Baseball Foundation stepping up to the plate (OK, one final pun) when a community need arose. If you haven’t caught a Tampa Bay Rays game yet, get your tickets now. You can support the foundation, and the many efforts they support, by purchasing a 50/50 raffle ticket. Half of the money raised at each game goes to the lucky winner and half goes to the foundation.
To learn more about how United at Work is helping individuals and families who are employed in Charlotte County get HOPE, visit unitedwayccfl.org/unitedatwork. Funds are still available to assist those in need, and donations for this fund are still being accepted.
