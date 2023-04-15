Baseball fans are known for their blind loyalty, and I am no exception. I always thought it would take an act of God before I could ever feel anything positive toward a team other than my beloved Atlanta Braves.

And I was right.


   

For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments