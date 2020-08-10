In these very testy and testing times, we all are looking for the sweet(er) spot. As I mentioned last week, the uplifting and encouragement that you get from a chamber gathering, even in these odd times, really does benefit us all. Somehow, we are all fighting a level of fear within ourselves, whether it be for health or wealth reasons, or perhaps something even deeper.
What I think we all want is to return to where we were at the beginning of the year, when we were all filled with hope and a sense of renewal, as a new year started. Instead we have been thrown into one of the longest periods of uncertainty in living memory. Our members are true family to us and as we hear their stories and their fears, we feel impelled to do anything possible to bring commerce back to our area. August is a tough month for nearly every business in Southwest Florida, but this year comes with added burden and uncertainty. In whatever way we can, we need to be mindful of our local businesses. If you are willing and able to go out and support, please do so as often as possible. If you can’t or are uneasy to venture out, please consider calling your local merchants and see if they can deliver to you or do a curbside pickup. From books to belts, from art to autos, every business needs us right now. Life will ultimately return to normal: it’s our goal to make sure as many of our members are there when the tide changes. Thank you, all.
August marks the last month of service to the PG Chamber of our Chair, Debra Trenholm. I am sure in her wildest dreams she would never have envisaged her year being the one it has been – filled with ever-changing protocols and business conditions. On behalf of a very grateful Board and membership, we want to thank Debra for her service, especially in the tumultuous year it has been. Stating at the start of the year that public speaking was her nightmare, she has truly weathered that storm and put that issue to bed for good. She is now a prolific speaker and loves that microphone. We can’t wait to hear her words of encouragement and hope at our Sept. 17 annual Chamber dinner. Thank you, Madame Chair, for everything.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event, if space is available. No walk-ups please.
For the coming month, our Business Over Breakfast on Wednesday will be hosted at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, starting at 7:15 a.m. Our August After Hours will take place on Aug. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m., held at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and hosted by Granny Nannies. We encourage attendees to bring along a gift to promote their business in the drawing, as well as to offer any donations to the museum’s operating fund. Gifts for the drawing are preferred in the format of a local business gift card, sealed in a Ziploc bag with the donor’s business card stapled to the outside. On Aug. 26, our networking luncheon will be hosted at Hurricane Charley’s. We shall be restricted to 50 people and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, that includes a plated lunch and beverage (not adult, unfortunately). Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Our offices are open to the public from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday to Friday, for any guest wishing to browse our large literature and gather information for themselves. We have safety protocols in place and ensure that hygiene and social distancing are maintained at all times. We are requiring for guests to wear masks during their visit, especially as we act as reception for several other businesses in the Executive Suites behind us. We do have temporary masks for anyone needing one. You can also request information by visiting www.puntagordachamber.com, by emailing chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com or calling us on 941-639-3720.
