Hackworth

I was waiting on a call back from two Port Charlotte people who have made it big, when I began to think about Easter and egg hunts and all this special time of the year means to so many.

I don’t remember my first egg hunt. I can just about assure you I was 2 or 3 and my Mom dressed me up in some fancy clothes and took pictures while I wondered around the yard looking for anything colorful that appeared to be where it was not supposed to be.

We didn’t have a bunch of money from what I’ve been told, but Mom never passed on an opportunity to dress me up in a new outfit. It usually involved a jacket and often a tie. The one time I remember rebelling was when she tried to put a hat on me.

I kept pulling it off and tossing it on the ground. This type of protest only resulted in a whippin’ — one of the few I recall as I was such a sweet kid.

The very first recollection I have of a real egg hunt — one that included other kids — was at Mays Chapel Church in Lavalette, West Virginia.

It’s a small, white frame church and if I recall there is a creek that runs behind it. That creek was the source of many misguided folks finding salvation with a good dunking in its cold, brown water.

The parking lot is off to the left as you walk in. That is where they had the egg hunt.

I don’t recall how many eggs I found. But I do recall looking really hard.

That church played a big role in my early upbringing. My grandma, who had something like nine kids, never missed a service.


I heard stories about her walking to church, which was a good two miles or more away.

And, if you attended the same Sunday as her, you would know she was there without a doubt. She actually used to scare me a little when she began shouting and praising the Lord.

I was only 5 or 6 and did not quite understand what the shouting was about. But I figured the Lord must have heard her above everyone else.

I would not be surprised if she was yelling for a little help for me because I have sure needed some intervention in my life. No one counted on me living this long when I was younger and sick a lot. And no one I went to high school with gave me a chance to live this long because of really, really poor eating habits.

But, I’m still here. And, if things work out, I will have been involved in an Easter egg hunt this past weekend with my youngest grandchild.

He’s coming up on 3 in a couple of weeks so I don’t expect he won any prizes for the most eggs found. He tends to get distracted by dandelions and dirt piles.

He wouldn’t have sat still very long at Mays Chapel — which is still there by the way. One good scream from his great great grandma would have sent him running for the door. And probably right into that creek.

Amen.

