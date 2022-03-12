When a company’s commitments include being passionately focused on customer value and being involved as responsible citizens in the community, they deserve to be recognized.
Publix Super Markets Inc.’s mission is to be the premier quality food retailer in the world. They set their standards high and have received numerous awards and accolades for those standards. Most recently, Publix was named:
• number 1 on Newsweek magazine’s America’s Best Customer Service in Supermarkets list.
• one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.
• one of America’s Best Employers for New Grads by Forbes magazine.
• one of the Best Companies for Diversity by Women’s Choice Award.
Across the board, Publix is a great place to work and shop. Cue the applause.
Across the nation, they employ over 225,000 people. In Florida, you can find 833 stores. And locally, we are fortunate to have nine Publix locations where we can get our fried chicken and sweet tea.
While I am partial to Publix for their out-of-this-world customer service and the best BOGO deals, at United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), we see another side of the value that they bring to a community.
Publix Super Markets, Inc. are recognized as United Way Worldwide’s No. 1 Global Corporate Leader.
Although United Way is a national organization, the money raised locally stays in our communities. In Charlotte County, Publix employees support UWCC’s work to break the cycle of poverty through their annual employee campaign. Their generous contributions help advance our efforts to improve health and wellness, educational success and financial stability for the residents of Charlotte County.
Many of their associates also give in other ways, such as volunteering on our annual Community Impact Panels, on our Campaign Cabinet and at the United Way Day of Caring.
Their focus on going the extra mile applies both on and off the job.
United Ways across the region are taking the week of March 14 through March 18 to celebrate Publix Appreciation. In Charlotte County, we are focusing our appreciation on March 18.
Will you join us?
If you want to go the extra mile, like Publix associates do every day, you can participate in Publix Appreciation in Charlotte County on March 18. Wear green when you stop in at Publix and let the staff know how much you appreciate their hard work, their support of the community, and their contributions to United Way of Charlotte County. Take a photo and tag us on social media! #UWLovesPublix
At United Way of Charlotte County, we know that we are better together. We are United for Good with Publix Super Markets. Their support, through their time, talents and treasures, helps us to work towards having a community where all citizens achieve their potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.
For more information, please visit http://corporate.publix.com and find United Way under the Community tab.
